राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट- 'मैं नरेंद्र मोदी आपका सारा डाटा अमेरिकी दोस्तों को दे रहा हूं'

Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018
Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH
It is understandable that Congress is afraid of PM Modi, but it is amusing to see them so afraid of even NaMo App! I take this opportunity to urge everyone to install PM’s app and connect with him directly! It is simple, just dial 1800 20 90 920 and get the link to download.— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 23, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने स्वीकार किया कि उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर और फूलपुर उपचुनाव में सपा और बसपा की चुनावी रणनीति के कारण हार हुई है।
25 मार्च 2018