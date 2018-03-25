शहर चुनें

राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट- 'मैं नरेंद्र मोदी आपका सारा डाटा अमेरिकी दोस्तों को दे रहा हूं'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 01:14 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Said, narendra modi app shares private data of users with american firm
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नमो एप पर कांग्रेस ने गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। कांग्रेस ने कहा है कि नमो एप के जरिये भारतीयों के निजी डाटा को लीक किया जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर #DeleteNaMoApp कैंपेन भी चलाया जा रहा है। 
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी इस मुद्दे पर पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने पीएम पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि मैं नरेंद्र मोदी अपना सारा डाटा अमेरिकी कंपनियों में बैठे अपने दोस्तों को देता हूं। राहुल ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि हाय, मैं नरेंद्र मोदी हूं और मैं देश का पीएम हूं।

जब आप मेरे नमो एप में साइन अप करते हैं तो मैं आपका सारा डाटा अपने अमेरिकी कंपनियों के दोस्तों को दे देता हूं। राहुल गांधी आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि लोगों की निजी जानकारियों को अमेरिकी कंपनियों के साथ साझा किया जा रहा है। 

कांग्रेस का आरोप है कि निजी जानकारियों को क्लेवर टैप के जरिये अमेरिकी कंपनियों को भेजा जा रहा है। वहीं बीजेपी के आईटी सेल के हेड अमित मालवीय ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पीएम मोदी और नमो ऐप से डरी हुई है। 
   

