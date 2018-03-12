शहर चुनें

राहुल गांधी का आरोप- बेटी को बचाने के लिए अरुण जेटली ने PNB स्कैम पर साधी चुप्पी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 02:44 PM IST
नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चोकसी द्वारा पीएनबी में किये गये घोटाले के बाद एक बार फिर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली पर निशाना साधा है। उनका आरोप है कि अरुण जेटली ने जानबूझकर पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में हुये घोटाले पर चुप्पी साध रखी थी।
उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि जेटली अपनी वकील बेटी को बचाने के लिए ऐसा कर रहे थे। राहुल ने आरोप लगाया कि स्कैम के सार्वजनिक होने के पहले एक आरोपी ने मोटा भुगतान किया है। अगर दूसरी लॉ फर्मों पर CBI का छापा पड़ सकता है तो यहां क्यों नहीं पड़ सकता।
 


आपको बता दें कि पिछले कुछ समय से राहुल आक्रामक रुख अपनाते नजर आ रहे हैं। राहुल गांधी ने मुंबई में आंदोलनरत किसानों का समर्थन किया है। उन्होंने कहा था कि ये प्रदर्शन सिर्फ महाराष्ट्र के किसानों की नहीं है बल्कि पूरे देश के किसानों की आवाज है।

राहुल गांधी से पहले किसानों का समर्थन शिवसेना और मनसे ने किया था। मुंबई पहुंचे किसानों से मुलाकात करने के लिए शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे के बेटे आदित्य ठाकरे पहुंचे थे। इसके अलावा कई अन्य दलों ने किसानों की नाराजगी को लेकर मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोला था।  

कई मांगों के साथ किसानों की यह यात्रा 6 मार्च को नासिक से शुरू हुई थी। 6 दिनों में करीब 170 किमी पैदल चलकर मुंबई पहुंचे आंदोलित किसान विधानसभा के घेराव पर अड़े हुए हैं। हालांकि महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने किसानों को आश्वासन दिया है कि उनकी ज्यादातर मांगों को मान लिया जाएगा।     

 

