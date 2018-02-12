अपना शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक दौरे पर राहुल गांधी ने नाश्ते में खाए पकौड़े, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 01:45 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi pakoda politics in Karnataka,responds to BJP on breakfast
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के कर्नाटक दौरे का आज तीसरा दिन है। इस दौरान वह रायचुर में दरगाह भी गए। उनके साथ कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया समेत कांग्रेस के कई बड़े नेता भी मौजूद रहे। हालांकि यात्रा के दौरान राहुल का नाश्ता चर्चा का विषय रहा।

उन्होंने कांग्रेस नेताओं के साथ नाश्ते में पकौड़ा खाया और चाय पी। जिसके बाद पकौड़ा खाते हुए उनकी फोटो वायरल हो गई। 

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर हमले जारी रखते हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने रविवार को कहा कि उन्हें इतिहास पर भाषण देने के बजाय काम करना शुरू करना चाहिए। उनका शासनकाल पूरा होने में बहुत ज्यादा समय नहीं बचा है। 

चार दिन के कर्नाटक दौरे के दूसरे दिन राहुल ने कई जनसभाओं और रोड शो के दौरान पीएम पर निशाना साधा। राहुल ने कहा, ‘चुनाव के दौरान आपको देश को बताना होगा कि पिछले पांच साल में क्या किया। पांच साल पूरे होने वाले हैं और आपने अभी तक अपने काम का खाता भी नहीं खोला है।’

आपको बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पकौड़े के ऊपर दिया बयान खूब चर्चा में रहा था। पीएम ने कहा था कि पकौड़े बेचने वाले शख्स को बेरोजगार नहीं कहा जा सकता।
 
उन्होंने कहा था कि पकौड़ा बेचने वाला शख्स अपनी मेहनत से बिना किसी के दबाव के दो वक्त की रोटी कमा रहा है। उनके इस बयान की विपक्षी पार्टियों ने खूब आलोचना की थी, जिसके बाद राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने इस मामले पर सदन में सफाई दी थी।

