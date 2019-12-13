'रेप इन इंडिया' बयान पर घिरे राहुल गांधी, स्मृति ईरानी ने भी बोला हमला 

#WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark: This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country? https://t.co/fRpcJ4TgIu pic.twitter.com/7ErDftk1MA— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
#WATCH BJP MP Locket Chatterjee in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's rape in India' remark: Modi ji said 'Make in India' but Rahul ji said 'rape in India', he is welcoming everybody that come and rape us..this is an insult to Indian women and to Bharat Mata. pic.twitter.com/nvBa9Bhwvj— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में एक 15 वर्षीय लड़की का उसके सौतेले पिता द्वारा कथित रूप से यौन उत्पीड़न किय गया और बाद में उसकी हत्या का कर दी।
13 दिसंबर 2019