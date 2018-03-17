शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Rahul accused PM Modi of misusing CBI, Lalu said- PM Modi is father of Vendetta Politics in india

राहुल ने केंद्र पर CBI के दुरुपयोग का लगाया आरोप, लालू बोले- पीएम मोदी बदले की राजनीति के जनक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 03:36 AM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने केंद्र की बीजेपी सरकार पर सीबीआई का दुरुपयोग और बदले की राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाया है। राहुल ने एक अखबार में छपी रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए यह आरोप लगाए हैं।
ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि सीबीआई के दुरुपयोग के सवाल पर राहुल राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव के समर्थन में खड़े हो गए हैं। अखबार में छपी रिपोर्ट में रेलवे टेंडर घोटाला केस में सीबीआई द्वारा लालू यादव को फंसाने का आरोप लगाया गया है। 

राहुल ने सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर लिखा कि, "बीजेपी सरकार विपक्षी पार्टियों के प्रमुख नेताओं को धमकी देने और परेशान करने के लिए सीबीआई का इस्तेमाल कर रही है। अब एक न्यूज रिपोर्ट से यह खुलासा हुआ है कि लालू यादव के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने के लिए सीबीआई पर दबाव बनाया गया था। जबकि खुद सीबीआई की कानूनी टीम ने उसे ऐसा नहीं करने की सलाह दी थी। मोदी जी का अगला निशाना कौन है?" 

राहुल गांधी ने सीधे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर हमला बोला है और उनसे सवाल किया है कि इसके बाद आप अगला टारगेट किसे बनाने जा रहे हैं? 



 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

लालू ने कहा- पीएम मोदी भारत में बदले की राजनीति के जनक
rahul gandhi narendra modi pm modi lalu prasad yadav cbi rail tender scam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Anushka Sharma is pregnant, Social media is full of this types of rumors
Bollywood

विराट के इस ट्वीट पर यूजर्स बोले- अनुष्का भाभी प्रेग्नेंट हैं क्या?

16 मार्च 2018

Prayers for Irrfan Khan are trending on Twitter after confirmation of Neuroendocrine tumors
Bollywood

इरफान खान की सेहत के लिए लाखों फैंस कर रहे दुआ, खुद ट्वीट कर किया रहस्यमयी बीमारी का खुलासा

16 मार्च 2018

Jennifer Lopez opens about her bad experience, When director says to take off my shirt and
Hollywood

....जब जेनिफर लोपेज के आगे डायरेक्टर ने रखी ऐसी डिमांड, शर्म से हो गईं पानी-पानी

16 मार्च 2018

Puneesh Sharma replied after gets trolled on social media 
Bollywood

पुनीश ने दिया अपनी बेइज्जती पर जवाब, GF बंदगी के साथ विराट-अनुष्का की कॉपी कर हुए थे ट्रोल

16 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

अजय देवगन ने वैनिटी वैन को बना दिया था जिम, रोज शराब पीने के बावजूद ऐसे रहते हैं फिट

16 मार्च 2018

Star Delguidice interview
Weird Stories

200 बार प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवा चुकी है ये महिला, इस बार तो ऐसा हुआ बैठ भी न पाई बेचारी

16 मार्च 2018

Shilpa Shinde
Television

Bigg Boss खत्म होने के 2 महीने बाद शिल्पा शिंदे को याद आया पुनीश, लिख डाली ये पोस्ट

16 मार्च 2018

police army fight
Weird Stories

..जब एक पुलिसवाले को पीटने लगे सेना के कुछ जवान तो बन गया वीडियो, इंटरनेट पर वायरल

16 मार्च 2018

sridevi unseen pictures
Bollywood

UNSEEN PICS: काम पर लौटे बोनी कपूर, आखिरी बार श्रीदेवी के साथ दिखे थे इतने खुश

16 मार्च 2018

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

अभिनेता इरफान खान ने किया अपनी बीमारी का खुलासा, इलाज के लिए जाएंगे विदेश

16 मार्च 2018

Most Read

BJP trying to convence shiv sena after TDP quits NDA alliance
India News

TDP के एनडीए से बाहर होने पर भाजपा में मची खलबली, शिवसेना को मनाने के लिए बंद कमरे में हुई मीटिंग

उत्तर प्रदेश के लोकसभा उपचुनाव में करारी हार और आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू की पार्टी टीडीपी के एनडीए से बाहर होने के बाद भाजपा में खलबली मच गई है।

16 मार्च 2018

Nirbhaya: Former Karnataka DGP controversial statement on mother asha devi
India News

पूर्व DGP बोले- 'निर्भया की मां की फिजिक से पता चलता है बेटी कितनी सुंदर रही होगी', मिला करारा जवाब

16 मार्च 2018

Mulayam seen different in the Lok Sabha after a long time
India News

लोकसभा में अरसे बाद बदले-बदले से दिखे मुलायम, पहली बार सदन में लगाई लाल टोपी

16 मार्च 2018

Arun Jaitley said Central Government waits for Andhra Pradesh reply on special package
India News

TDP का छूटा साथ तो जेटली ने कहा, 'विशेष पैकेज पर आंध्र के जवाब का इंतजार करती रही सरकार'

16 मार्च 2018

ff
India News

राहुल गांधी ने देश को बताया राफेल डील पर रक्षा मंत्री का ये 'झूठ', ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

16 मार्च 2018

Supreme Court can not order to enter Rohingyas Muslims in country says Modi government
India News

रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों को देश में एंट्री देने को नहीं कह सकता सुप्रीम कोर्ट: केंद्र सरकार

16 मार्च 2018

Old Indian Currency of 500 and 1000 notes use in Nepal
India News

नेपाल में आज भी धड़ल्ले से चलते हैं 500 और 1000 के पुराने नोट

15 मार्च 2018

चंद्रबाबू नायडू
India News

अविश्वास प्रस्ताव: कांग्रेस-CPM और टीएमसी का समर्थन, सोमवार तक के लिए लोकसभा स्थगित

16 मार्च 2018

know about 29 year old praveen nishad who dropped yogi's fort in gorakhpur elections
India News

जानें, कौन हैं योगी का किला गिराने वाले 29 साल के प्रवीण

15 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ आएगा पहला अविश्वास प्रस्ताव, असमंजस में घिरी कांग्रेस आज लेगी अंतिम निर्णय

16 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

तो क्या राष्ट्रगान में इस्तेमाल हुए इस शब्द को हटाया जाएगा!

कांग्रेस नेता रिपुर बोरा ने राष्ट्रगान में बदलवा की मांग की है। कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि सिंध हटाने के लिए राज्यसभा में निजी प्रस्ताव दिया है।

17 मार्च 2018

इरफ़ान खान 2:05

1 लाख में 5 को होती है अभिनेता इरफान खान वाली बीमारी,ऐसे होता है इलाज

16 मार्च 2018

संसद 1:39

पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ आया अविश्वास प्रस्ताव तो ऐसी होगी संसद में सीटों की गणित

16 मार्च 2018

सस्ते शहर 3:11

खुशखबरी : आपको लगते होंगे महंगे पर दिल्ली-मुंबई हैं दुनिया के सस्ते शहर

16 मार्च 2018

टीडीपी बीजेपी 3:34

टीडीपी ने बापू के सामने ‘तीन तलाक’ देकर एनडीए से तोड़ा नाता

16 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Rahul Gandhi sonia gandhi and manmohan singh at Congress Steering Committee meeting  Delhi
India News

राहुल गांधी की अध्यक्षता में कांग्रेस का पहला महाअधिवेशन, 2019 का प्लान तैयार

16 मार्च 2018

ff
India News

राहुल गांधी ने देश को बताया राफेल डील पर रक्षा मंत्री का ये 'झूठ', ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

16 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी एसएससी स्टूडेंट्स से मिले
Delhi NCR

SSC पेपर लीक के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों से मिले राहुल गांधी, सरकार पर बोला हमला

16 मार्च 2018

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

SSC Scam: राहुल गांधी का पीएम पर वार, बोले- साहेब बताएं इसपर पर्दा क्यों डाला? 

15 मार्च 2018

Rajnath Singh Said, Government is ready to discuss any issue on which opposition wants debate
India News

राजनाथ सिंह बोले- सरकार हर मुद्दे पर बहस के लिए तैयार, चलने दें संसद की कार्यवाही

15 मार्च 2018

कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी।
Lucknow

दोनों ही लोकसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस का बुरा हश्र, प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त

15 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.