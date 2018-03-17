The BJP Govt uses the CBI to target key opposition politicians to intimidate and harass them.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 16, 2018
Now, a news report reveals how the CBI was pressured to file a case against @laluprasadrjd, ignoring the advice of its own legal team.
Who will Modi ji target next?#VendettaPolitics https://t.co/cPxzBgcf2K
Only one who has no answer to people’s questions and solution to people’s problems indulge into #VendettaPolitics . He is master & founder of #VendettaPolitics in India. Due to his #VendettaPolitics credibility & existence of institutions has become null and void. https://t.co/DPDWw203l9— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 16, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तर प्रदेश के लोकसभा उपचुनाव में करारी हार और आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू की पार्टी टीडीपी के एनडीए से बाहर होने के बाद भाजपा में खलबली मच गई है।
16 मार्च 2018