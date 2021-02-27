तमिलनाडु: इंधिया जनानायगा काची के साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे आर सरथ कुमार

I'd announced to join hands with Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi & contest elections. I wanted to contest with good people. I've met Kamal Hassan. They'll decide as to how to take it forward.We expect good decision soon: R Sarath Kumar, actor & All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder pic.twitter.com/7m7WuKmNrm— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021
