puducherry assembly election 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman release Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto

पुडुचेरी: वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने जारी किया भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र, जानें क्या-क्या किए वादे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Fri, 26 Mar 2021 11:12 AM IST
पुडुचेरी चुनाव के लिए भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र जारी
पुडुचेरी चुनाव के लिए भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र जारी - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल और गिरिराज सिंह ने शुक्रवार को पुडुचेरी में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा का घोषणापत्र जारी किया। बता दें कि यहां छह अप्रैल को 30 सीटों के लिए मतदान होना है।
puducherry assembly election 2021 पुडुचेरी विधानसभा चुनाव 2021

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X