शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›    Private sector hospitals will be involved as COVID Vaccination centres to harness their potential to expand the vaccination capacities

भारत में टीकाकरण : खुराक लगाने की क्षमताएं बढ़ाने के लिए निजी क्षेत्र के अस्पतालों का सहयोग बढ़ाया जाएगा

विज्ञापन
Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी
Updated Fri, 26 Feb 2021 04:02 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार ने देश में जारी कोविड- 19 महाटीकाकरण अभियान में तेजी लाने के लिए निजी क्षेत्र के अस्पतालों की क्षमताओं का अधिकाधिक इस्तेमाल करने का निर्णय लिया है। इससे उनकी टीकाकरण क्षमताओं का लाभ लिया जा सकेगा और तेजी से बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों को काबू में लिया जा सकेगा।
विज्ञापन


केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य सचिव, वैक्सीन प्रशासन यानी को-विन के उच्चाधिकार प्राप्त समूह के चेयरमैन एवं वैक्सीन प्रशासन के राष्ट्रीय विशेषज्ञ समूह की शुक्रवार को उच्च स्तरीय बैठक हुई। बैठक में राज्यों केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के स्वास्थ्य सचिवों ने भी हिस्सा लिया। 

 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national covid-19 corona vaccine update private hospitals

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

कंगना रणौत और ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

ई-मेल विवाद में ऋतिक रोशन को समन मिलते ही कंगना रणौत का हमला, बोलीं- ‘मेरा बेवकूफ पूर्व ब्वॉयफ्रेंड...’

26 फरवरी 2021

मुकेश अंबानी के घर के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई
India News

अंबानी के घर के बाहर मिली संदिग्ध कार के मालिक की हुई पहचान, सीसीटीवी में नजर आया संदिग्ध

26 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
आरोपी जेई की पत्नी को ले जाती पुलिस
Chitrakoot

यूपी: पहले पत्नी बच्चों संग बनाती थी शारीरिक संबंध फिर जेई करता था घिनौना काम, विदेश में बेचते थे वीडियो

26 फरवरी 2021

हरियाणा के लोहारू क्षेत्र में नहर का पानी काफी महंगा बिक रहा है।
Haryana

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट  : देश में 100 रुपये तक पहुंचा पेट्रोल, यहां 300 रुपये में बिकता है नहर का पानी 

26 फरवरी 2021

mukesh ambani house
Lifestyle

जानें कौन करता है मुकेश अंबानी और पत्नी नीता की सुरक्षा, यहां देखें करोड़ों की कीमत वाले घर एंटीलिया की अंदर की तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
nita ambani
India News

अंबानी के नाम मिला धमकी भरा खत, लिखा : 'मुकेश भैया, नीता भाभी, ये तो सिर्फ ट्रेलर है...'

26 फरवरी 2021

shahjahanpur case
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर केस: दुष्कर्म से रोकने पर जलाया था, मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने बोली छात्रा-सहेली ने धोखा दिया उसने...

26 फरवरी 2021

दिव्यांग प्रेमी से शादी करने वाली युवती
Agra

मिस्ड कॉल से शुरू हुई प्रेम कहानी, प्रेम में दिव्यांगता को भी आड़े नहीं आने दिया, मंदिर में लिए सात फेरे

26 फरवरी 2021

भारत की हार के बाद इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

हार पर रार: मैच रेफरी से शिकायत, अंपायर के फैसलों से नाराज इंग्लैंड, भेदभाव के भी आरोप

26 फरवरी 2021

भारतीय रेल
Delhi

एक मार्च से कई मार्गों पर चलेंगी लोकल ट्रेनें, मोबाइल एप से ले सकते हैं टिकट

26 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X