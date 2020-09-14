शहर चुनें
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of seven projects in Bihar

बिहार में कल सात परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन करेंगे पीएम मोदी, पीएमओ ने दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 14 Sep 2020 02:47 PM IST
प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए 15 सितंबर को बिहार में शहरी बुनियादी ढांचे से जुड़ी सात परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) द्वारा इसकी जानकारी दी गई है। 
prime minister narendra modi urban infrastructure

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

