राजपथ पर साफा बांधे पहुंचे आसियान देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष, लोगों से मिलने पैदल निकले PM मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 01:39 PM IST
Prime mInister Narendra Modi walk on Rajpath to greet people after Republic Day Parade
नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Doordarshan
आज पूरा देश 69वें गणतंत्र दिवस को धूमधाम से मना रहा है। आज देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में राजपथ पर भारत की ताकत और क्षमता की एक झलक देखने को मिली। इस मौके पर किसी देश के प्रतिनिधि को विशेष अतिथि के तौर पर बुलाने की भारत की पुरानी परंपरा रही है।

इस साल भारत ने एक, दो नहीं बल्कि 10 आसियन नेताओं की मेजबानी की। यह पहली बार था जब इतने नेता हमारे मेहमान बने थे। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने खुद इन नेताओं की अगुवानी की। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत तमाम अतिथियों ने साफा बांधा। इस बार परेड की शुरुआत आसियन देशों के झंडो से हुई। जिन्हें राजपुताना राइफल रेजीमेंट के दस्ते राजपथ पर लेकर पहुंचे थे। यह पहली बार हुआ जब परेड की शुरुआत किसी अन्य देश के झंडे वाले दस्ते के साथ हुई।

परेड में विभिन्न राज्यों, मंत्रालयों की झांकियां देखने को मिलीं। पहली बार बीएसएफ की 113 महिलाओं ने परेड में शिरकत की। इन सीमा भवानियों ने पहली बार बाइक पर अपने स्टंट दिखाए। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने उनके सम्मान में तालियां बजाईं। परेड के खत्म हो जाने पर प्रधानमंत्री आसियन देशों के नेताओं के साथ राजपथ पर पैदल चले ताकि आम लोगों से मिल सकें।

