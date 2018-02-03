अपना शहर चुनें

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy seen at Sardar Patel Marg without traffic disruption

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर बिना किसी ताम-झाम के निकला पीएम मोदी का काफिला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 12:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy seen at Sardar Patel Marg without traffic disruption
सरदार पटेल मार्ग पर पीएम मोदी का काफिला - फोटो : ANI
देश की सत्ताधीन मोदी सरकार अपने कई फैसलों से यह जाहिर कर चुकी हैं कि वह VIP कल्चर की पक्षधर नहीं है। इस पर खुद पीएम मोदी ने भी कदम उठाया था और अपने काफिले की गाड़ियों से वीआईपी सूचक बत्तियों को हटा दिया था। अब एक बार फिर इसी कड़ी में उन्होंने एक बार फिर कदम उठाया। दिल्ली की सड़कों पर वह बिना किसी औपचारिकता के ही अपने काफिले के साथ निकल पड़े। 

आज सुबह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का काफिला सरदार पटेल मार्ग पर दिखाई दिया। इस दौर न तो ट्रैफिक को रोका गया और न ही किसी प्रकार से रास्तों को बंद किया गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक वह असम-ग्लोबल इंवेस्टर्स समिट में शामिल होने के लिए एयरपोर्ट के लिए निकले थे। 
 

आपको बता दें कि असम में दो दिवसीय वैश्विक निवेशक सम्मेलन से शुरू हो रहा है जिसका उद्घाटन पीएम मोदी करेंगे। ‘एडवांटेज असम-ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट 2018’ के दौरान राज्य में निवेश के माहौल और कारोबार की सुविधा का ब्योरा दिया जाएगा। 
