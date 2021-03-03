शहर चुनें

आज प्रधानमंत्री मोदी आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए शिक्षा और कौशल विकास पर सत्र को करेंगे संबोधित

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Wed, 03 Mar 2021 09:34 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बुधवार को आत्मनिर्भर भारत बनाने में शिक्षा, शोध और कौशल विकास के महत्व को लेकर लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे। केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक' ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से इस बात की जानकारी दी। 
केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक' ने ट्वीट किया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बुधवार यानि तीन मार्च तो सुबह 10.30 बजे आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए शिक्षा, शोध और कौशल विकास के महत्व पर चर्चा करेंगे। ऐसी उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि इस कार्यक्रम में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सरकार द्वारा बनाई गई शिक्षा नीतियों, शोध गतिविधियों और कौशल विकास के प्रयासों के प्रभाव पर बात करेंगे। 

india news national prime minister narendra modi narendra modi age narendra modi live education atmanirbhar bharat

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

