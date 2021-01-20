प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने गुरु गोबिंद सिंह के साहस और बलिदान को किया याद

I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just & inclusive society. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles. We also recall his courage and sacrifices: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/qowJX0jGnb — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.