Press Conference of American Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo and Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

प्रेसवार्ता में बोले पोम्पिओ, नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंच रहे हैं भारत और अमेरिका के संबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 03:24 PM IST
प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ और भारतीय विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ और भारतीय विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर - फोटो : एएनआई
अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ ने बुधवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलने के बाद राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल और विदेशमंत्री एस. जयशंकर से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने भारत और अमेरिका के बीच रणनीतिक साझेदारी को प्रगाढ़ करने के लिए द्विपक्षीय संबंधों के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर चर्चा की। पोम्पियो के साथ भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत केनेथ जस्टर भी मौजूद रहे।
द्विपक्षीय बैठक के बाद दोनों देशों के विदेश मंत्रियों ने साझा प्रेसवार्ता की। इस दौरान जयशंकर ने भारत और अमेरिका के संबंधों के बारे में बात की तो पोम्पिओ ने कहा कि भारत और अमेरिका के संबंध नई ऊंचाइयों की ओर हैं। जयशंकर ने कहा कि भारत और संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका की साझेदारी रणनीतिक है और यह वास्तव में गहरे और व्यापक संमिलन पर आधारित है जो पिछले कई वर्षों से लगातार बढ़ रहा है।


विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा, 'हमने कई द्विपक्षीय और वैश्विक मुद्दों पर बात की। आतंकवाद पर मैंने ट्रंप प्रशासन के सहयोग की प्रशंसा की। हम कहते हैं कि सीमा पार आतंकवाद के लिए वास्तव में शून्य सहिष्णुता है।' उन्होंने कहा कि दो देशों के रूप में और विदेश मंत्रियों के तौर पर अपने विचारों और हितों में सामंजस्य बनाना वास्तव में कूटनीति का कार्य है। किसी भी संबंध में समय-समय पर कुछ मुद्दे उठेंगे और मुझे लगता है कि उन मुद्दों पर हमने चर्चा की है। 

हम केवल द्विपक्षीय साझेदार नहीं बल्कि इससे कहीं ज्यादा : पोम्पिओ

वहीं, अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ ने राजधानी में मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, 'हम एक दूसरे को न केवल द्विपक्षीय साझेदारों के रूप में देख सकते हैं, बल्कि इससे बहुत कुछ बड़ा कर सकते हैं, ताकि हम दुनिया भर में एक-दूसरे की मदद कर सकें।' पोम्पिओ ने कहा कि रक्षा निगम और खुले व मुक्त  इंडो-पैसिफिक के लिए हमारे साझा लक्ष्य के साथ भारत-अमेरिका की साझेदारी पहले ही नई ऊचाइयों पर पहुंच रही है। 


हम वही करेंगे जो हमारे देश के हित में : जयशंकर

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने प्रतिवाद अधिनियम (CAATSA) मुद्दे के माध्यम से अमेरिका के सलाहकारों का मुकाबला करने के मुद्दे पर कहा कि हमारे कई देशों से कई तरह के संबंध हैं, इनमें से कुछ बहुत महत्वपूर्ण हैं। इनका एक इतिहास है। हम वही करेंगे जो हमारे देश के हित में होगा। 



 

 

अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव पर भी हुई बात

अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव पर जयशंकर ने कहा कि हमने गल्फ में स्थितियों पर चर्चा की है। मैंने सचिव पोम्पिओ के साथ हमारे विचारों और औत चिंताओं को साझा किया, ऊर्जा सुरक्षा इसका एक हिस्सा है लेकिन प्रवासियों, क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा और व्यापार के विषय में अन्य चिंताएं भी हैं।



उन्होंने कहा कि जहां हम हैं वहां से निश्चित तौर पर ईरान को लेकर हमारा एक तय दृष्टिकोण है। अमेरिका के राज्य सचिव ने ईरान को लेकर अमेरिका की चिंताओं को मुझसे साझा किया। निश्चित तौर पर इस मामले में हम दोनों को और ज्यादा जानकारियां मिलीं।  पोम्पिओ ने कहा कि हम सब जानते हैं कि ईरान आतंक का पक्षधर है और भारतीयों ने पूरी दुनिया में आतंक की आंच सही है। ऊर्जा की सही कीमतें बरकरार करने के लिए और इस खतरे को दूर करने के लिए हमने अपने विचार और उद्देश्य एक-दूसरे से साथ साझा किए। 



एस-400 सौदा विवाद पर भी बोले पोम्पिओ

एस-400 सौदा विवाद पर अमेरिकी सचिव ने कहा, 'मुझे कभी ऐसा सहयोगी नहीं मिला है जो चाहे जितना ही करीबी हो, जहां हमारे बीच ऐसी स्थितियों पर कार्य न करना पड़े। हमने इस बात को सुनिश्चित करने का प्रयास किया है कि हमारे देश खुद के लिए सुरक्षित रख सकें, हम चाहते हैं कि भारत भी ऐसा करने में सक्षम हो।' उन्होंने कहा कि मैं दो मुद्दों को वास्तविक अवसरों के रूप में देखता हूं, मुझे पता है कि हम एक साथ काम कर सकते हैं और दोनों देशों के संबंधों के लिए एक आधार प्रदान कर सकते हैं। 


 

india america mike pompeo s jaishankar india america relations
