प्रेसवार्ता में बोले पोम्पिओ, नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंच रहे हैं भारत और अमेरिका के संबंध

WATCH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and EAM S Jaishankar address the media in Delhi https://t.co/z5ARKfoPwx — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: India & the United States have a strategic partnership and that is actually based on deep & broad convergence which has been steadily growing over last many years. pic.twitter.com/H6GDqf9SrO — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Both as countries&as Foreign Ministers, harmonizing our interests&our views, that's really the task of diplomacy. Obviously from time to time in any relationship, specific issues will arise & I think we have discussed many of those issues. pic.twitter.com/01ayg5S8j1 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

हम केवल द्विपक्षीय साझेदार नहीं बल्कि इससे कहीं ज्यादा : पोम्पिओ

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Delhi: US-India partnership is already beginning to reach new heights, including our defense corporation & our common vision for free&open Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/O3bgQk51zW — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019



हम वही करेंगे जो हमारे देश के हित में : जयशंकर

अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ ने बुधवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलने के बाद राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल और विदेशमंत्री एस. जयशंकर से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने भारत और अमेरिका के बीच रणनीतिक साझेदारी को प्रगाढ़ करने के लिए द्विपक्षीय संबंधों के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर चर्चा की। पोम्पियो के साथ भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत केनेथ जस्टर भी मौजूद रहे।द्विपक्षीय बैठक के बाद दोनों देशों के विदेश मंत्रियों ने साझा प्रेसवार्ता की। इस दौरान जयशंकर ने भारत और अमेरिका के संबंधों के बारे में बात की तो पोम्पिओ ने कहा कि भारत और अमेरिका के संबंध नई ऊंचाइयों की ओर हैं। जयशंकर ने कहा कि भारत और संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका की साझेदारी रणनीतिक है और यह वास्तव में गहरे और व्यापक संमिलन पर आधारित है जो पिछले कई वर्षों से लगातार बढ़ रहा है।विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा, 'हमने कई द्विपक्षीय और वैश्विक मुद्दों पर बात की। आतंकवाद पर मैंने ट्रंप प्रशासन के सहयोग की प्रशंसा की। हम कहते हैं कि सीमा पार आतंकवाद के लिए वास्तव में शून्य सहिष्णुता है।' उन्होंने कहा कि दो देशों के रूप में और विदेश मंत्रियों के तौर पर अपने विचारों और हितों में सामंजस्य बनाना वास्तव में कूटनीति का कार्य है। किसी भी संबंध में समय-समय पर कुछ मुद्दे उठेंगे और मुझे लगता है कि उन मुद्दों पर हमने चर्चा की है।वहीं, अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पिओ ने राजधानी में मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, 'हम एक दूसरे को न केवल द्विपक्षीय साझेदारों के रूप में देख सकते हैं, बल्कि इससे बहुत कुछ बड़ा कर सकते हैं, ताकि हम दुनिया भर में एक-दूसरे की मदद कर सकें।' पोम्पिओ ने कहा कि रक्षा निगम और खुले व मुक्त इंडो-पैसिफिक के लिए हमारे साझा लक्ष्य के साथ भारत-अमेरिका की साझेदारी पहले ही नई ऊचाइयों पर पहुंच रही है।

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने प्रतिवाद अधिनियम (CAATSA) मुद्दे के माध्यम से अमेरिका के सलाहकारों का मुकाबला करने के मुद्दे पर कहा कि हमारे कई देशों से कई तरह के संबंध हैं, इनमें से कुछ बहुत महत्वपूर्ण हैं। इनका एक इतिहास है। हम वही करेंगे जो हमारे देश के हित में होगा।

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) issue: We have many relationships with many countries, many of them are of some standing. They have a history. We will do what is in our national interest. pic.twitter.com/PMJvhlGg6K — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव पर भी हुई बात

अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव पर जयशंकर ने कहा कि हमने गल्फ में स्थितियों पर चर्चा की है। मैंने सचिव पोम्पिओ के साथ हमारे विचारों और औत चिंताओं को साझा किया, ऊर्जा सुरक्षा इसका एक हिस्सा है लेकिन प्रवासियों, क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा और व्यापार के विषय में अन्य चिंताएं भी हैं।

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 'US-Iran tensions': We discussed the situation in the Gulf, I shared our interests and concerns with Secretary Pompeo, energy security is part of it but there are other concerns as well about diaspora, regional security, & trade. pic.twitter.com/HJfJRulCD3 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: We have a certain perspective on Iran, obviously from where we are based. US Secretary of State shared with me the American concerns on Iran. Both of us certainly came out much better informed of each other's concerns in that regard. pic.twitter.com/XKhtKqq41J — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:We all know that Iran is world's largest state sponsor of terror&Indian people have suffered from terror around the world. We've a shared understanding of threat&a common purpose to ensure that we can keep energy at right prices&deter this threat pic.twitter.com/ViVQHCgOsq — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

एस-400 सौदा विवाद पर भी बोले पोम्पिओ

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on 'trade disputes & S-400': I see the two issues as real opportunities, I know that we can work together and provide a foundation for the relationship. https://t.co/T2iQ1WhQrb — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

उन्होंने कहा कि जहां हम हैं वहां से निश्चित तौर पर ईरान को लेकर हमारा एक तय दृष्टिकोण है। अमेरिका के राज्य सचिव ने ईरान को लेकर अमेरिका की चिंताओं को मुझसे साझा किया। निश्चित तौर पर इस मामले में हम दोनों को और ज्यादा जानकारियां मिलीं।पोम्पिओ ने कहा कि हम सब जानते हैं कि ईरान आतंक का पक्षधर है और भारतीयों ने पूरी दुनिया में आतंक की आंच सही है। ऊर्जा की सही कीमतें बरकरार करने के लिए और इस खतरे को दूर करने के लिए हमने अपने विचार और उद्देश्य एक-दूसरे से साथ साझा किए।एस-400 सौदा विवाद पर अमेरिकी सचिव ने कहा, 'मुझे कभी ऐसा सहयोगी नहीं मिला है जो चाहे जितना ही करीबी हो, जहां हमारे बीच ऐसी स्थितियों पर कार्य न करना पड़े। हमने इस बात को सुनिश्चित करने का प्रयास किया है कि हमारे देश खुद के लिए सुरक्षित रख सकें, हम चाहते हैं कि भारत भी ऐसा करने में सक्षम हो।' उन्होंने कहा कि मैं दो मुद्दों को वास्तविक अवसरों के रूप में देखता हूं, मुझे पता है कि हम एक साथ काम कर सकते हैं और दोनों देशों के संबंधों के लिए एक आधार प्रदान कर सकते हैं।