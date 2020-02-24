शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   President of UK SC Lord Robert John Reed is present in court number 1 of SC to witness proceedings

भारत की न्यायिक प्रक्रिया देखने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे ब्रिटिश कोर्ट के अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Feb 2020 11:30 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
ब्रिटेन की अदालत के अध्यक्ष लॉर्ड रॉबर्ट जॉन रीड न्यायिक प्रक्रिया देखने के लिए उच्चतम न्यायालय की कोर्ट नंबर वन पहुंच गए हैं। वह यहां मुख्य न्यायाधीश एसए बोबडे के नेतृत्व में होने वाली सुनवाई को देखेंगे। पहला मामला मध्यस्थता का है। बता दें कि ब्रिटेन में मुख्य न्यायाधीश को सुप्रीम कोर्ट अध्यक्ष कहा जाता है।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय न्यायाधीश सम्मेलन 2020 में शामिल होने के लिए भारत आए न्यायमूर्ति रीड उच्चतम न्यायालय में भारत के प्रधान न्यायाधीश एस.ए. बोबडे के समीप बैठे हैं। अटॉर्नी जनरल के.के. वेणुगोपाल ने अदालत कक्ष में यूनाईटेड किंगडम की न्यायपालिका के प्रमुख न्यायमूर्ति रीड का स्वागत किया।
supreme court justice sa bobde uk supreme court proceedings

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

