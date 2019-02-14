शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee resiged from Delhi Congress media post

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी की बेटी शर्मिष्ठा ने दिया दिल्ली कांग्रेस मीडिया प्रमुख पद से इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 04:15 PM IST
Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee resiged from Delhi Congress media post
ख़बर सुनें
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी की बेटी शर्मिष्ठा मुखर्जी ने दिल्ली कांग्रेस मीडिया प्रमुख पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। शर्मिष्ठा ने आज ही अपने पद से इस्तीफा दिया। हालांकि वो महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनी रहेंगी। शर्मिष्ठा की जगह रमाकांत गोस्वामी ने ली है।  बताया जा रहा है कि लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर बनी कमेटियों में जगह नहीं मिलने के बाद शर्मिष्ठा मुखर्जी ने यह फैसला लिया। आम चुनाव के लिए दिल्ली मीडिया कोऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी में शर्मिष्ठा की जगह पर रमाकांत गोस्वामी को चुना गया है। शर्मिष्ठा मुखर्जी के इस्तीफे की यही वजह बताई जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राफेल
India News

कई मौकों पर खरे नहीं उतरे थे राफेल विमान, 2008 में कर दिया था अस्वीकार : रिपोर्ट

14 फरवरी 2019

Backward Classes Amendment Bill, 2019 passed in Rajasthan assembly for Gujjar Reservation
Rajasthan

गुर्जर आंदोलन : सरकार ने किया राजस्थान विधानसभा में पिछड़ा वर्ग संशोधन विधेयक 2019 पास

13 फरवरी 2019

STF of the Economic Offences Wing seized 12th Century Radha-Krishna idols in odisha
India News

ओडिशा : स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स ने जब्त की 12वीं सदी की राधा-कृष्ण की मूर्ति

13 फरवरी 2019

पैसों की हो किल्लत या घाटे में हो व्यापार, न करें इंतजार, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

पैसों की हो किल्लत या घाटे में हो व्यापार, न करें इंतजार, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा 2 बच्चों की मां को दिल दे बैठे थे धवन, फेसबुक पर हुई थी पहली मुलाकात 

14 फरवरी 2019

शिखर धवन और आयशा धवन
shikhar dhawan and Ayesha Dhawan
shikhar dhawan and Ayesha Dhawan
shikhar dhawan and Ayesha Dhawan
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा 2 बच्चों की मां को दिल दे बैठे थे धवन, फेसबुक पर हुई थी पहली मुलाकात 

14 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

दोस्त की पत्नी से प्यार कर बैठे थे मुरली विजय, किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं यह लव स्टोरी

14 फरवरी 2019

MURLI VIJAY DINESH KARTHIK
dinesh karthik wife
MURLI VIJAY DINESH KARTHIK
murali and nikita
Cricket News

दोस्त की पत्नी से प्यार कर बैठे थे मुरली विजय, किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं यह लव स्टोरी

14 फरवरी 2019

मोबाइल बनाने के दौरान निकाल ली थी महिला की फोटो
Kanpur

विदेश जाते समय पति ने कहा- कोई जरूरत हो तो मेरे दोस्त के पास चली जाना, फिर उसी ने किया ये गंदा काम

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
pranab mukherjee sharmistha mukherjee resiged election lok sabha elections 2019 lok sabha election election 2019 elections delhi congress media post delhi congress media congress प्रणव मुखर्जी शर्मिष्ठा मुखर्जी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

सीबीएसई परीक्षा
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई बोर्ड: 33 फीसदी प्रश्न होंगे वैकल्पिक, परीक्षाओं में बैठेंगे 31,14,831 छात्र

14 फरवरी 2019

RBI can again reduce key rates
Business

आरबीआई फिर घटा सकता है मुख्य दरें, अप्रैल में कम हो सकते हैं 25 आधार अंक

14 फरवरी 2019

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

14 फरवरी 2019

US job openings jump to record high of 7.3 million
America

अमेरिका में बंपर नौकरियों का बना रिकॉर्ड, दो दशकों के बाद आंकड़ा इतना ऊपर

13 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड
Gorakhpur

बेटी के शादी कार्ड पर सपोर्ट फार मोदी छपवाया, लिखा- 'उपहार नहीं चुनाव में मोदी को वोट करें'

12 फरवरी 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट
Gorakhpur

याद आया गहरी आत्मीयता वाला पुरसुकून आलिंगन, सोशल मीडिया पर नए रूप में मनाया जा रहा है वेलेंटाइन वीक

12 फरवरी 2019

cricket ball
Cricket News

अपनों ने ठुकराया, गैरों ने अपनाया...दूसरे राज्यों में जलवा बिखेर रहे दिल्ली के दिलेर 

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

arvind kejriwal
India News

कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन पर बोले केजरीवाल, हम लालायित लेकिन उन्होंने मना कर दिया

गुरूवार को केजरीवाल ने कहा कि हम देश को लेकर चिंतित हैं लेकिन कांग्रेस ने लगभग 'ना' कर दिया है।

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
राहुल गांधी
India News

गुजरात में राहुल ने साधा पीएम मोदी पर निशाना, गरीबों के लिए किया बड़ा एलान

14 फरवरी 2019

संजय राउत
India News

एनडीए से गठबंधन पर बोले संजय राउत, केंद्र में साथ चाहिए तो राज्य में सीएम हमारा हो

14 फरवरी 2019

कारोबारी विजय माल्या
India News

पीएम मोदी बैंकों को कहें, पैसा ले लें : विजय माल्या का ट्वीट

14 फरवरी 2019

अमर सिंह
India News

अमर सिंह बोले- अखिलेश-मायावती को बचाने के लिए मुलायम ने की मोदी की तारीफ

14 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

वैलेंटाइन पर ही बच्चे की डिलीवरी चाहते हैं दंपत्ति, ज्योतिष और डॉक्टर परेशान

14 फरवरी 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-राहुल गांधी
India News

मोदी सरकार ने अमेठी को दिया तोहफा, रूस के साथ किया एके-103 राइफल का करार

14 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बदमाशों ने ड्राइवर को पीट मोबाइल से भरा ट्रक लूटा, एक करोड़ थी माल की कीमत

14 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

भाजपा ने जारी किया पीएम मोदी का नया रैप सॉन्ग, कहा- बंदा अपना सही है

14 फरवरी 2019

शशि थरूर-मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
India News

वैलेंटाइन डे के बहाने थरूर ने संघ पर किया ये ट्वीट, भाजपा बोली- आप तो लवगुरु हैं

14 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

इन बच्चों के वीडियो देख नम हो जाएंगी आपकी आंखें

एक छह साल का बच्चा बिजली के खंभे में चिपक जाता है, एक बच्ची अपने पिता की सीख को दुनिया से रू-ब-रू करवाती है और बताती है कि आखिर आर्मी क्या है और एक 13 साल का बच्चा जो ऐसी बीमारी से ग्रसित है कि लोग देखकर उसे पत्थर मारते हैं।

14 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:17

गुजरात के वलसाड में राहुल गांधी को महिला ने किया Kiss

14 फरवरी 2019

मौसम 1:14

आज ऐसा दिखा मौसम, लो विजिबिलिटी के कारण देर से चली ट्रेनें

14 फरवरी 2019

आजम-अमर 1:44

मुलायम की मोदी प्रशंसा पर अमर- आजम ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

14 फरवरी 2019

लव गुरु 1:12

जानिए क्यों मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने थरूर को कहा ‘लव गुरु’

14 फरवरी 2019

Related

अजमेर में राहुल गांधी
India News

जब मैं पीएम मोदी से गले मिला तो उनकी नफरत को मेरे प्यार ने दबा दिया- राहुल गांधी

14 फरवरी 2019

बुधवार को पेशी के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाते अनिल अंबानी
India News

विवाद : 'अनिल अंबानी के पास राफेल में निवेश के लिए पैसा, हमें देने लिए नहीं'

14 फरवरी 2019

राज भवन के बाहर धरना
India News

दिल्ली के बाद अब पुडुचेरी में उपराज्यपाल और सीएम के बीच ठनी, हालात बेकाबू

14 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा में मुलायम सिंह यादव
India News

लोकसभा में मुलायम सिंह यादव का बड़ा बयान- मोदी दोबारा बनें प्रधानमंत्री

13 फरवरी 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

येदियुरप्पा के खिलाफ आपराधिक शिकायत दर्ज, भाजपा ने की राज्यपाल से मुलाकात

14 फरवरी 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का बड़ा बयान
India News

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा बोले- मैं नहीं चाहता कि नरेंद्र मोदी दोबारा पीएम बनें, कभी नहीं छोड़ूंगा भाजपा

13 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.