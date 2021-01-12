शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Prakash javadekar says, information and broadcasting ministry submitted report on TRP ratings

टीआरपी रेटिंग्स पर बनी समिति ने पेश की अपनी रिपोर्ट, कहा- अधिक पारदर्शिता की जरूरत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 12 Jan 2021 05:00 PM IST
विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
टीआरपी घोटाला सामने आने के बाद सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय द्वारा टीआरपी रेटिंग्स को लेकर बनाई गई समिति ने मंगलवार को अपनी रिपोर्ट पेश कर दी है। समीति के अनुसार टीआरपी में अधिक पारदर्शिता होनी चाहिए और हेरफेर की संभावना को दूर करने के लिए जांच के दायरे का विस्तार करने की जरूरत है।
विज्ञापन


अब रिपोर्ट पर विचार करने के बाद मंत्रालय इसकी जांच करेगा और आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होने कहा कि इस रिपोर्ट को ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल(बार्क) को भी दी जाएगी और विस्तार से चर्चा की जाएगी।



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national trp ratings prakash javadekar trp scam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

क्या ये है अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली की बेटी की पहली तस्वीर? जानिए वायरल हो रहे पोस्ट की सच्चाई

12 जनवरी 2021

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तीनों कृषि कानूनों पर लगाई रोक
India News

कृषि कानूनों के अमल पर रोक, समिति बनाई पर किसान अब भी राजी नहीं

12 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
पटौदी पैलेस
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान के इस महल में हो चुकी हैं कई फिल्मों की शूटिंग, देखें 800 करोड़ का ये पैलेस अंदर से कैसा दिखता है

12 जनवरी 2021

पिच के साथ छेड़छाड़ करते स्मिथ
Cricket News

धोखाधड़ी करते कैमरे में कैद हुए थे स्टीव स्मिथ, अब बेईमानी पर कप्तान पेन की सफाई सुनिए

12 जनवरी 2021

मकर संक्रांति 2021: मकर राशि में सूर्य के प्रवेश को देवताओं के दिन का प्रातःकाल माना गया है।
Predictions

सूर्य के मकर राशि में प्रवेश से बनेगा चतुर्ग्रही योग, किन राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगी मकर संक्रांति

12 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
अश्विन को स्लेज करते पेन
Cricket News

पिच पर की गाली-गलौज फिर गंवाया मैच, अब अक्ल ठिकाने आई तो माफी मांग रहे पेन

12 जनवरी 2021

बदायूं दुष्कर्म कांड
Bareilly

बदायूं दुष्कर्म कांड में नया मोड़, पड़ोसियों ने दिए अलग बयान- कोई बोला जिंदा आई, कुछ बोले पता नहीं

12 जनवरी 2021

जासूसी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार सत्यनारायण पालीवाल
jodhpur

एक-एक कपड़ा उतार राज उगलवाती थी आईएसआई की महिला एजेंट, जासूस ने किया खुलासा

12 जनवरी 2021

जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

जसप्रीत बुमराह भी आखिरी टेस्ट मैच से बाहर? अब गहरे मुश्किल में फंसी टीम इंडिया

12 जनवरी 2021

तांडव, मास्टर
Bollywood

This Week On OTT: साल का पहला धमाकेदार एंटरटेनर वीक, थिएटर से लेकर मोबाइल तक ये कहानियां होंगी रिलीज

12 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X