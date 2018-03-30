शहर चुनें

बंगलूरू: फेक न्यूज के आरोप में समाचार पोर्टल के संपादक विक्रम हेगड़े गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 08:59 AM IST
महेश विक्रम हेगड़े
महेश विक्रम हेगड़े
पोस्टकार्ड नाम के समाचार पोर्टल के संस्थापक और संपादक महेश विक्रम हेगड़े को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उन्हें बंगलूरू पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच ने गिरफ्तार किया है। हेगड़े पर पोर्टल के माध्यम से फेक न्यूज वायरल करने का आरोप लगा है। पोस्टकार्ड डॉट कॉम पर खबर छपी थी कि बंगलूरू में जैन मुनि पर कुछ मुस्लिम युवकों ने हमला कर दिया है।
 


वेबसाइट की खबर में जिस जैनमुनि को घायल अवस्था में दिखाया गया था, दरअसल वह कनकपुरा (कर्नाटक) में एक सड़क हादसे में घायल हो गए थे। महेश विक्रम हेगड़े ने घायल मुनि की तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा था कि सिद्धारमैया की सरकार में कोई भी सुरक्षित नहीं है। घायल जैनमुनि की खबर को हजारों लोगों ने शेयर किया था। 

हेगड़े के खिलाफ धार्मिक समुदायों के बीच नफरत फैलाने, जानबूझकर भावनाएं आहत करने और क्रिमिनल कॉन्स्पिरेंसी की धाराओं में मामला दर्ज हुआ है। यह पहली बार नहीं है कि उन पर आरोप लगे हो। हेगड़े पर इससे पहले भी फेक न्यूज चलाने के आरोप लग चुके हैं। ट्विटर पर उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी फॉलो करते हैं। वहीं हेगड़े की गिरफ्तारी पर बीजेपी नेता प्रताप सिन्हा ने कांग्रेस सरकार की जमकर आलोचना की है। 

mahesh vikram hegde karnatka assembly polls fake news

