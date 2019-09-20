शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Pon Radhakrishnan of BJP says we have to accept one language for communication only

पोन राधाकृष्णन ने कहा- हमें संचार के लिए एक भाषा को स्वीकारना होगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 01:56 PM IST
पोन राधाकृष्णन (फाइल फोटो)
पोन राधाकृष्णन (फाइल फोटो)
हिंदी को लेकर जहां इस समय नेताओं के बीच घमासान मचा हुआ है। वहीं भाजपा नेता पोन राधाकृष्णन इसके समर्थन में उतर गए हैं। उन्होंने संचार के लिए एक भाषा को स्वीकार किए जाने की बात कही है। उन्होंने कहा, 'एक तमिलियन के तौर पर मेरी इच्छा है कि हमें अपनी भाषा को विकसित करना चाहिए। यदि हम इसे सभी राज्यों में फैलाएं तो तमिल भी राष्ट्रीय भाषा बन सकती है। ठीक इसी समय हमें संचार के लिए एक भाषा को स्वीकार करना होगा।'
