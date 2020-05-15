लॉकडाउन तोड़ने के आरोप में कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री समेत 23 के खिलाफ मुकदमा

It's politically motivated, officer who filed case was forced by MLA. As elected representatives,we're going in our constituencies,listening to people as they're apprehensive about return of migrants.We had not conducted any meeting: Former Karnataka Min Dr Sharan Prakash Patil https://t.co/LPZZxnGr6h pic.twitter.com/yQvuI3CEsk— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.