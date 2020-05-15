शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन तोड़ने के आरोप में कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री समेत 23 के खिलाफ मुकदमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 10:53 PM IST
Sharan Prakash Patil
Sharan Prakash Patil - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. शरण प्रकाश पाटिल और 22 अन्य व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ लॉकडाउन के नियम तोड़ने के आरोप में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक पूर्व मंत्री ने सुलेप्थ कस्बे के कन्वेंशन हॉल में एक बैठक का आयोजन किया था। इस मामले पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए पूर्व मंत्री ने इसे राजनीति से प्रेरित करार दिया है।
उन्होंने कहा कि मामला दर्ज करने वाले अधिकारी को विधायक द्वारा ऐसा करने के लिए मजबूर किया गया। शरण प्रकाश पाटिल ने कहा कि चुने हुए प्रतिनिधियों के रूप में हम अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में जा रहे हैं, लोगों की बातों को सुन रहे हैं, क्योंकि वे प्रवासियों की वापसी को लेकर आशंकित हैं। हमने कोई बैठक नहीं की है।
 
