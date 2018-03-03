Seeing the earlier trends:, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav, BJP pic.twitter.com/66V7BPCXDn— ANI (@ANI) 3 March 2018
The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming Govt in all three: Kiren Rijiju,MoS Home #Tripura #Meghalaya #Nagaland pic.twitter.com/QYnbZWGVOq— ANI (@ANI) 3 March 2018
Agartala: #BJP workers celebrate as trends show the party leading in #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/idwyo77w8t— ANI (@ANI) 3 March 2018
We are very confident, let more rounds of counting complete, our leads are going to get much bigger: Brinda Karat,CPI on #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/kacKtClpnx— ANI (@ANI) 3 March 2018
त्रिपुरा, नगालैंड और मेघालय में 8 बजे से वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो गई है।
3 मार्च 2018