तीन राज्यों के चुनावी नतीजों में बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिल रहा है। त्रिपुरा और नागालैंड में बीजेपी का जनाधार बढ़ा है। वहीं मेघालय में कांग्रेस सम्मानजनक स्थिति में दिख रही है। इसी बीच नेताओं के बीच बयानबाजी का दौर भी शुरू हो चुका है। रुझानों में बीजेपी को बढ़त मिलते देख, पार्टी के नेता राममाधव ने इस पर खुशी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि शुरुआती रुझानों को देखकर मुझे लगता है कि बीजेपी अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाली है। उन्होंने कहा कि नगालैंड में भी हमारा गठबंधन शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रहा है।

Seeing the earlier trends:, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav, BJP pic.twitter.com/66V7BPCXDn — ANI (@ANI) 3 March 2018



किरण रिजूजू ने कहा है कि तीनों राज्यों के रुझान भारत में बदलती राजनीति का संकेत हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इसका असर राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी देखने को मिलेगा। रिजूजू के मुताबिक तीनों राज्यों में हम सरकार बनाने की स्थिति में हैं।

The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming Govt in all three: Kiren Rijiju,MoS Home #Tripura #Meghalaya #Nagaland pic.twitter.com/QYnbZWGVOq — ANI (@ANI) 3 March 2018



रुझानों को देखते हुए बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने त्रिपुरा में जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया है।

Agartala: #BJP workers celebrate as trends show the party leading in #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/idwyo77w8t — ANI (@ANI) 3 March 2018



वहीं सीपीआई नेता बृंदा करात ने कहा कि अंतिम फैसले का इंतजार करें, हम सरकार बनाएंगे