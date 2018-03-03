शहर चुनें

North East Election Result: नतीजों के साथ बयानबाजी हुई तेज, बीजेपी में जश्न शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 11:01 AM IST
political statement regarding Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Election 2018
नतीजों से पहले बयानबाजी शुरू - फोटो : ANI
तीन राज्यों के चुनावी नतीजों में बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिल रहा है। त्रिपुरा और नागालैंड में बीजेपी का जनाधार बढ़ा है। वहीं मेघालय में कांग्रेस सम्मानजनक स्थिति में दिख रही है। इसी बीच नेताओं के बीच बयानबाजी का दौर भी शुरू हो चुका है। रुझानों में बीजेपी को बढ़त मिलते देख, पार्टी के नेता राममाधव ने इस पर खुशी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि शुरुआती रुझानों को देखकर मुझे लगता है कि बीजेपी अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाली है। उन्होंने कहा कि नगालैंड में भी हमारा गठबंधन शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रहा है। 
 

किरण रिजूजू ने कहा है कि तीनों राज्यों के रुझान भारत में बदलती राजनीति का संकेत हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इसका असर राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी देखने को मिलेगा। रिजूजू के मुताबिक तीनों राज्यों में हम सरकार बनाने की स्थिति में हैं। 
 

रुझानों को देखते हुए बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने त्रिपुरा में जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया है। 
 

वहीं सीपीआई नेता बृंदा करात ने कहा कि अंतिम फैसले का इंतजार करें, हम सरकार बनाएंगे 
 

