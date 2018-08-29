शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Political Rhetoric start after action on Bhima Koregaon violence case

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा का मामला पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, भाजपा ने याद दिलाया मनमोहन का पुराना बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 29 Aug 2018 11:01 AM IST
Political Rhetoric start after action on Bhima Koregaon violence case
ख़बर सुनें
भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले के सिलसिले में पांच मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में इतिहासकार रोमिला थापर और चार अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं ने आज उच्चतम न्यायालय में याचिका दायर की। महाराष्ट्र पुलिस द्वारा कल गिरफ्तार किये गये इन मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं पर माओवादियों से संपर्क होने का संदेह है।
प्रधान न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ के समक्ष वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी ने इस याचिका का उल्लेख कर इस पर आज ही सुनवाई करने का अनुरोध किया। न्यायालय इस याचिका पर अपराह्न पौने चार बजे सुनवाई के लिये तैयार हो गया। 

न्यायालय में दायर याचिका में इन कार्यकर्ताओं की रिहाई का अनुरोध किया गया है। इसके अलावा, इन गिरफ्तारियों के मामले की स्वतंत्र जांच कराने का भी अनुरोध याचिका में किया गया है।

उधर, महाराष्ट्र पुलिस द्वारा अपनी गिरफ्तारी को गैरकानूनी बताने वाले मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता गौतम नवलखा की याचिका पर दोपहर सवा दो बजे दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय सुनवाई करेगा। याचिकाकर्ताओं ने उच्चतम न्यायालय से मामले में ‘गिरफ्तारी के व्यापक दौर’ के लिए महाराष्ट्र से स्पष्टीकरण मांगने का अनुरोध किया। याचिकाकर्ताओं ने उच्चतम न्यायालय से अपील की है कि वह भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले में मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तारी के संबंध में सीधे स्वतंत्र जांच का निर्देश दें। 

 इससे पहले पुलिस ने इस मामले में जून, 2018 में गिरफ्तार पांच लोगों में एक के ठिकाने से पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की हत्या की साजिश से जुड़ा एक पत्र जब्त किया था। इसमें पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की ही तरह मोदी को भी निशाना बनाने की बात कही गई थी। इस पत्र से ही वरवरा राव का नाम सामने आया था। 
 
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में भी इस मामले को लेकर दोपहर 2.15 बजे सुनवाई होनी है। न्यायालय 12 बजे तक दस्तावेजों को फाइल करने के लिए पुलिस से सलाह ले रहा है। 
 


इसके बाद महाराष्ट्र के भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में पुणे पुलिस ने मंगलवार को देश भर में कई नक्सल समर्थकों के आवास पर छापे मारे और माओवादी समर्थक वरवरा राव, सुधा भारद्वाज, अरुण फरेरा, बरनोन गोंजालविस और गौतम नवलखा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। नवलखा को बुधवार तक राजधानी से बाहर नहीं ले जाने के दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद उन्हें घर में ही नजरबंद रखा गया है।

वहीं राहुल गांधी का कहना है कि नए भारत में सिर्फ एक ही एनजीओ के लिए जगह है और उसका नाम आरएसएस है। बाकी सभी एनजीओ बंद कर देने चाहिए। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को जेल भेज दीजिए और शिकायत करने वाले को गोली मार दीजिए। उन्होंने केरल में बाढ़ पीड़ितों पर बोलते हुए नागपुर को निशाना बनाया। भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा पर कार्रवाई के बाद राहुल इस मुद्दे को हथियार बनाकर आरएसएस विचारधारा को निशाना बना रहे हैं।  
   
राहुल के सीधे आरएसएस को टारगेट करने के बाद किरण रिजिजू ने उन पर हमला बोला। रिजिजू ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह ने भारत की आंतरिक सुरक्षा के लिए माओवादीओं से नंबर एक का खतरा बताया था। लेकिन राहुल गांधी माओवादियों का समर्थन कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीति से ऊपर राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा है। 
 
सुरक्षा अधिकारियों का कहना है कि माओवादी नेताओं के एक-दूसरे को भेजे दो खतों से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की हत्या की साजिश का पर्दाफाश हुआ। इसी के बाद कई राज्यों में वामपंथी कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ पुलिस कार्रवाई की गई। 

सुरक्षा अधिकारियों का दावा है कि 2016 के पत्र में नक्सलियों के बीच मोदी, शाह और सिंह की हत्या को लेकर बातचीत है, जबकि 2017 के पत्र में पूर्व पीएम राजीव गांधी की तरह मोदी को रोडशो के दौरान निशाना बनाने की बात कही गई है। दिल्ली की रोना विल्सन के घर से मिला दूसरा खत कामरेड प्रकाश को संबोधित था। ये खत अप्रैल में महाराष्ट्र के गढ़चिरौली में 39 नक्सलियों को ढेर करने के बाद मिले थे। इस खत में अमेरिकी एम-4 राइफल और कुछ हथियार खरीदने के लिए कुछ करोड़ रुपये इकट्ठा करने को भी कहा गया था। 

Recommended

Indian First Human Space Flight Programme, Gaganyan to launch in Man mission
India News

16 मिनट में अंतरिक्ष पहुंचकर हफ्ता बिताएंगे तीन भारतीय, ये है गगनयान का मैन मिशन

29 अगस्त 2018

Donald Trump ask Google Why does my photo open when writing Idiot
America

गूगल से नाराज हैं ट्रंप, पूछा- इडियट लिखते ही क्यों खुलती है मेरी फोटो

29 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood

सेहत खराब होते ही इलाज के लिए अमेरिका गईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सर्जरी के बाद सामने आया ऐसा चेहरा

28 अगस्त 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

सेहत खराब होते ही इलाज के लिए अमेरिका गईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सर्जरी के बाद सामने आया ऐसा चेहरा

28 अगस्त 2018

krishna
Predictions

16 कलाओं वाले कृष्ण के बारे में क्या कहता है पंचांग, क्या आप में भी हैं ऐसे गुण?

28 अगस्त 2018

Pankhuri Pathak
Delhi NCR

ये है दिल्ली की लड़की जो कभी बनी थी अखिलेश की चहेती, अब सपा से तोड़ा नाता

28 अगस्त 2018

bank
Dehradun

SBI खाताधारक हैं तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये नया फरमान, वरना हाथ मलते रह जाएंगे

28 अगस्त 2018

bhima koregaon case rahul gandhi kiren rijiju narendra modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Michael Jackson
Hollywood

मरने से पहले आधी रात तक जमकर नाचे थे पॉप किंग माइकल जैक्सन, पर्सनल लाइफ को रखते थे बेहद प्राइवेट

29 अगस्त 2018

हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी
Bollywood

'स्त्री' के आते ही बढ़ेगी सोनाक्षी की मुश्किलें, बजट निकालने से कोसो दूर है 'हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी'

29 अगस्त 2018

pumpkin seeds
Healthy Food

पुरुषों की शारीरिक कमजोरी को पल भर में दूर कर देते हैं कद्दू के बीज, फायदे और भी बहुत

29 अगस्त 2018

black hair
Beauty tips

लंबे और काले बालों की रखती हैं चाह तो 2 रुपये की इस चीज का ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल, 10 दिन में दिखेगा असर

29 अगस्त 2018

janmashtmi wallpapers messages sms
Lifestyle

जन्माष्टमी पर अपने दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों को एडवांस में भेजें ये शुभकामना संदेश

29 अगस्त 2018

Pakistan Railway
Weird Stories

बॉस से परेशान होकर मांग ली दो साल की छुट्टी, लिखी ऐसी बात कि चिट्ठी हो गयी वायरल

29 अगस्त 2018

krishna janmashtami 2018 to achieve success in life learn from lord krishna these 5 things
Wellness

Krishna Janmashtami 2018: कामयाब लोग कभी नहीं भूलते कृष्ण के जीवन से जुड़ी ये 5 बातें

29 अगस्त 2018

Krishna Janmashtami 2018 date, Wishes, Status, Messages, Sms, Quotes
Lifestyle

Janmashtami 2018: श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर अपनों को भेजें ये 10 शुभकामना संदेश

29 अगस्त 2018

Warren Buffett
Weird Stories

एक झूठा अरबपति पर ट्विटर पर कैसे बांट रहा फर्जी ज्ञान, लाखों लोग आ गए झांसे में

29 अगस्त 2018

mouni roy mobbed by fans in an event video goes viral
Bollywood

भीड़ के बीच फंस गईं 'नागिन' मौनी रॉय, हुआ ऐसा हाल, वीडियो वायरल

29 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

Now when station came coches will inform you about your destination came get off
India News

अब ट्रेन का डिब्बा बोलेगा, आ गया आपका स्टेशन, उतर जाइये

रात में ट्रेन से सफर करते समय अक्सर यात्रियों को अपना स्टेशन आने के समय को लेकर चिंता रहती है।

29 अगस्त 2018

Nandamuri Harikrishna
India News

सीएम चंद्रबाबू के साले और अभिनेता नंदमूरी हरिकृष्णा की सड़क हादसे में मौत

29 अगस्त 2018

कोह-ए-नूर
India News

कहां है कोह-ए-नूर और टीपू सुल्तान की तलवार, सीआईसी ने पीएमओ और संस्कृति मंत्रालय से मांगा जवाब

29 अगस्त 2018

Rahul Gandhi
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा: राहुल बोले- भारत में सिर्फ एक ही एनजीओ, जिसका नाम है आरएसएस

29 अगस्त 2018

bhima koregaon
India News

LIVE: भीमा कोरेगांव मामले में हुई गिरफ्तारी का मुद्दा पहुंचा सुप्रीमकोर्ट,नेताओं ने शुरू की बयानबाजी

29 अगस्त 2018

Court
India News

इंजीनियर को जींस पहनकर कोर्ट जाना पड़ा महंगा, जज ने लगाया 5 हजार का जुर्माना

29 अगस्त 2018

Indian National Sports Day: this year is good for India in sports said PM Modi
India News

राष्ट्रीय खेल दिवस: पीएम मोदी ने कहा, खिलाड़ियों की मेहनत और प्रतिबद्धता से कई उपलब्धियां मिली हैं

29 अगस्त 2018

Biplab kumar deb
India News

बिप्लब देब का नया ज्ञान- 'बत्तखों के तैरने से बढ़ता है पानी का ऑक्सीजन लेवल'

29 अगस्त 2018

Assembly elections for three states may also be held with Lok Sabha
India News

लोकसभा के साथ तीन राज्यों के भी हो सकते हैं विधानसभा चुनाव

29 अगस्त 2018

3
India News

इरम हबीब बन गई कश्मीर की पहली महिला कमर्शियल पायलट, इंडिगो और गो-एयर से नौकरी का ऑफर

29 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

राहुल गांधी ने पेश की इंसानियत की मिसाल, दिल की मरीज के लिए रोका हेलिकॉप्टर

राहुल गांधी दो दिन के केरल दौरे पर हैं। इस दौरान वो राहत शिविरों और अस्पतालों का दौरा कर रहे हैं। इसी दौरान राहुल ने इंसानियत की मिसाल पेश की है। दरअसल एक हार्ट अटैक की मरीज के लिए राहुल गांधी ने अपना हेलिकॉप्टर रोक दिया। देखिए तस्वीरें।

29 अगस्त 2018

मानव तस्करी 1:22

विदेशी बुजुर्गों की वजह से बढ़ रही है भारतीय युवतियों की तस्करी

29 अगस्त 2018

WEDNESDAY NEWS 3:52

VIDEO: बुधवार दिनभर भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले से जुड़ी खबरों पर रहेगी AUTV की नजर

29 अगस्त 2018

KESHAV PRASAD MAURYA 1:06

VIDEO: डिप्टी सीएम बोले, 51% वोटों पर कब्जा करेगी बीजेपी!

28 अगस्त 2018

stalin 1:43

DMK का अध्यक्ष बनते ही स्टालिन ने दिखाए तेवर, मोदी सरकार को दी चुनौती!

28 अगस्त 2018

Related

ये हैं आज की खास खबरें।
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा पूरा अपडेट

29 अगस्त 2018

irctc to charge amount on ticket booking through debit card
India News

रेलयात्रियों की जेब होगी और ढीली, आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट से टिकट बुक करने पर लगेगा चार्ज

28 अगस्त 2018

1
India News

अब शिक्षकों को भी काबिलियत के दम पर मिलेगा अवार्ड, सिफारिश का सिलसिला खत्म

29 अगस्त 2018

delhi high court
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा : गिरफ्तार गौतम नवलखा की याचिका पर सुनवाई आज

29 अगस्त 2018

Raipur DM O P Chaudhary join BJP after resignation, oath taken in presence of Amit Shah
India News

रायपुर के कलेक्टर को इस्तीफे के बाद मिला अमित शाह का आशीर्वाद, भाजपा के हुए चौधरी

28 अगस्त 2018

एम करुणानिधि
India News

करुणानिधि के निधन के बाद सदमे से 248 लोगों की मौत

29 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.