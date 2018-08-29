



न्यायालय में दायर याचिका में इन कार्यकर्ताओं की रिहाई का अनुरोध किया गया है। इसके अलावा, इन गिरफ्तारियों के मामले की स्वतंत्र जांच कराने का भी अनुरोध याचिका में किया गया है।



उधर, महाराष्ट्र पुलिस द्वारा अपनी गिरफ्तारी को गैरकानूनी बताने वाले मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता गौतम नवलखा की याचिका पर दोपहर सवा दो बजे दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय सुनवाई करेगा। याचिकाकर्ताओं ने उच्चतम न्यायालय से मामले में ‘गिरफ्तारी के व्यापक दौर’ के लिए महाराष्ट्र से स्पष्टीकरण मांगने का अनुरोध किया। याचिकाकर्ताओं ने उच्चतम न्यायालय से अपील की है कि वह भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले में मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तारी के संबंध में सीधे स्वतंत्र जांच का निर्देश दें।



इससे पहले पुलिस ने इस मामले में जून, 2018 में गिरफ्तार पांच लोगों में एक के ठिकाने से पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की हत्या की साजिश से जुड़ा एक पत्र जब्त किया था। इसमें पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की ही तरह मोदी को भी निशाना बनाने की बात कही गई थी। इस पत्र से ही वरवरा राव का नाम सामने आया था। भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले के सिलसिले में पांच मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में इतिहासकार रोमिला थापर और चार अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं ने आज उच्चतम न्यायालय में याचिका दायर की। महाराष्ट्र पुलिस द्वारा कल गिरफ्तार किये गये इन मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं पर माओवादियों से संपर्क होने का संदेह है।प्रधान न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ के समक्ष वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी ने इस याचिका का उल्लेख कर इस पर आज ही सुनवाई करने का अनुरोध किया। न्यायालय इस याचिका पर अपराह्न पौने चार बजे सुनवाई के लिये तैयार हो गया।न्यायालय में दायर याचिका में इन कार्यकर्ताओं की रिहाई का अनुरोध किया गया है। इसके अलावा, इन गिरफ्तारियों के मामले की स्वतंत्र जांच कराने का भी अनुरोध याचिका में किया गया है।उधर, महाराष्ट्र पुलिस द्वारा अपनी गिरफ्तारी को गैरकानूनी बताने वाले मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता गौतम नवलखा की याचिका पर दोपहर सवा दो बजे दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय सुनवाई करेगा। याचिकाकर्ताओं ने उच्चतम न्यायालय से मामले में ‘गिरफ्तारी के व्यापक दौर’ के लिए महाराष्ट्र से स्पष्टीकरण मांगने का अनुरोध किया। याचिकाकर्ताओं ने उच्चतम न्यायालय से अपील की है कि वह भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले में मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तारी के संबंध में सीधे स्वतंत्र जांच का निर्देश दें।इससे पहले पुलिस ने इस मामले में जून, 2018 में गिरफ्तार पांच लोगों में एक के ठिकाने से पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की हत्या की साजिश से जुड़ा एक पत्र जब्त किया था। इसमें पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की ही तरह मोदी को भी निशाना बनाने की बात कही गई थी। इस पत्र से ही वरवरा राव का नाम सामने आया था।

#BhimaKoregaon Eminent persons Romila Thapar, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande, Maya Darnall and one other person move the Supreme Court against the arrest of activists Sudha Bhardwaj and activist Gautam Navlakha. SC to hear the matter at 3:45 pm today. — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

Delhi High Court to hear Gautam Navlakha matter at 2:15pm today as police seeks more time for translation of documents from Marathi to English. Court asks the counsel for police to file the documents till 12 noon #BhimaKoregaon — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain.



Welcome to the new India. #BhimaKoregaon — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2018

There are two different visions of India, one is a centralized vision & other is decentralized vision. One respects only one ideology, based out of Nagpur & other respects all different ideas, cultures, different people in this country. That fight is on: Rahul Gandhi in Kochi pic.twitter.com/mto4mL0uLO — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

As Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had declared that Maoists are No.1 threat to India's internal security. Now the Congress president openly supports the front organisations & sympathisers of the

Maoists.

Keep national security above politics — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2018

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में भी इस मामले को लेकर दोपहर 2.15 बजे सुनवाई होनी है। न्यायालय 12 बजे तक दस्तावेजों को फाइल करने के लिए पुलिस से सलाह ले रहा है।इसके बाद महाराष्ट्र के भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में पुणे पुलिस ने मंगलवार को देश भर में कई नक्सल समर्थकों के आवास पर छापे मारे और माओवादी समर्थक वरवरा राव, सुधा भारद्वाज, अरुण फरेरा, बरनोन गोंजालविस और गौतम नवलखा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। नवलखा को बुधवार तक राजधानी से बाहर नहीं ले जाने के दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद उन्हें घर में ही नजरबंद रखा गया है।वहीं राहुल गांधी का कहना है कि नए भारत में सिर्फ एक ही एनजीओ के लिए जगह है और उसका नाम आरएसएस है। बाकी सभी एनजीओ बंद कर देने चाहिए। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को जेल भेज दीजिए और शिकायत करने वाले को गोली मार दीजिए। उन्होंने केरल में बाढ़ पीड़ितों पर बोलते हुए नागपुर को निशाना बनाया। भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा पर कार्रवाई के बाद राहुल इस मुद्दे को हथियार बनाकर आरएसएस विचारधारा को निशाना बना रहे हैं।राहुल के सीधे आरएसएस को टारगेट करने के बाद किरण रिजिजू ने उन पर हमला बोला। रिजिजू ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह ने भारत की आंतरिक सुरक्षा के लिए माओवादीओं से नंबर एक का खतरा बताया था। लेकिन राहुल गांधी माओवादियों का समर्थन कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीति से ऊपर राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा है।सुरक्षा अधिकारियों का कहना है कि माओवादी नेताओं के एक-दूसरे को भेजे दो खतों से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की हत्या की साजिश का पर्दाफाश हुआ। इसी के बाद कई राज्यों में वामपंथी कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ पुलिस कार्रवाई की गई।सुरक्षा अधिकारियों का दावा है कि 2016 के पत्र में नक्सलियों के बीच मोदी, शाह और सिंह की हत्या को लेकर बातचीत है, जबकि 2017 के पत्र में पूर्व पीएम राजीव गांधी की तरह मोदी को रोडशो के दौरान निशाना बनाने की बात कही गई है। दिल्ली की रोना विल्सन के घर से मिला दूसरा खत कामरेड प्रकाश को संबोधित था। ये खत अप्रैल में महाराष्ट्र के गढ़चिरौली में 39 नक्सलियों को ढेर करने के बाद मिले थे। इस खत में अमेरिकी एम-4 राइफल और कुछ हथियार खरीदने के लिए कुछ करोड़ रुपये इकट्ठा करने को भी कहा गया था।