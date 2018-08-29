#BhimaKoregaon Eminent persons Romila Thapar, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande, Maya Darnall and one other person move the Supreme Court against the arrest of activists Sudha Bhardwaj and activist Gautam Navlakha. SC to hear the matter at 3:45 pm today.— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018
Delhi High Court to hear Gautam Navlakha matter at 2:15pm today as police seeks more time for translation of documents from Marathi to English. Court asks the counsel for police to file the documents till 12 noon #BhimaKoregaon— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018
There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2018
Welcome to the new India. #BhimaKoregaon
There are two different visions of India, one is a centralized vision & other is decentralized vision. One respects only one ideology, based out of Nagpur & other respects all different ideas, cultures, different people in this country. That fight is on: Rahul Gandhi in Kochi pic.twitter.com/mto4mL0uLO— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018
As Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had declared that Maoists are No.1 threat to India's internal security. Now the Congress president openly supports the front organisations & sympathisers of the— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 29, 2018
Maoists.
Keep national security above politics
29 अगस्त 2018