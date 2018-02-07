ओवैसी के बयान पर चढ़ा सियासी पारा, शुरू हुआ बयानबाजी का दौर

There should be a bill that punishes those who do not respect Vande Matram, those who insult the national flag... those who hoist the Pakistani flag, they should be punished: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Owaisi's demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani'. pic.twitter.com/UIEBRWxn5s— ANI (@ANI) 7 February 2018
Musalmaanon ko anivarya bana dena chahiye, ki agar tum iss desh ke nagrik toh yeh baat sweekar karo, jo DNA ke mutabik sach hai, ki tumhaare purvaj Hindu hain: Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP pic.twitter.com/X7JNKHA7ZO— ANI (@ANI) 7 February 2018
It is a good initiative & coming from Muslim community it'll be in country's interest. Prophet has stated that cow meat bings disease, cow milk is beneficial & cow ghee is medicinal, hence in India's benefit I urge GoI to make cow the national animal: Umer Iliyasi, Muslim Cleric pic.twitter.com/T8BIfFR1Kf— ANI (@ANI) 7 February 2018
Now what can we say? His tenure is about to end aur chirag bujhne se pehle bhadakta bahut hai, he is coming of age what can we say?: Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP MP Vinay Katiyar's statement on Muslims. pic.twitter.com/dY5n0i9MkG— ANI (@ANI) 7 February 2018
लोकसभा में पीएम मोदी के धन्यवाद भाषण से पहले विपक्ष ने जोरदार हंगामा किया।
7 फरवरी 2018
