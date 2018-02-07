ओवैसी के बयान पर चढ़ा सियासी पारा, शुरू हुआ बयानबाजी का दौर

{"_id":"5a7aadb24f1c1ba1268b8eb9","slug":"political-reaction-on-aimim-owaisi-s-demand-of-prosecution-for-calling-indian-muslims-pakistani","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u0935\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}





ओवैसी की इस अपील पर विनय कटियार ने कहा कि मुसलमानों को देश में रहना ही नहीं चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तानी पुकारे जाने पर सजा दी जाने की बात है तो सजा उन लोगों पर भी होनी चाहिए जो राष्ट्रीय गीत वंदेमातरम का आदर नहीं करते हैं। सजा उन लोगों को भी मिलनी चाहिए जो राष्ट्रीय झंडे की बेइज्जती करते हैं। देश में पाकिस्तान का झंडा फहराते हैं। AIMIM चीफ असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने मंगलवार को लोकसभा में भारतीय मुसलमानों का मुद्दा उठाया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि मुस्लिम को पाकिस्तानी कहे जाने पर जेल की सजा सुनिश्चित की जाए। इसके लिए कानून बनाया जाए। लोकसभा में उठाए गए इस मुद्दे पर सियासी बयानबाजी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। इस मुद्दे पर बीजेपी नेताओं की तरफ से जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया आई।ओवैसी की इस अपील पर विनय कटियार ने कहा कि मुसलमानों को देश में रहना ही नहीं चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तानी पुकारे जाने पर सजा दी जाने की बात है तो सजा उन लोगों पर भी होनी चाहिए जो राष्ट्रीय गीत वंदेमातरम का आदर नहीं करते हैं। सजा उन लोगों को भी मिलनी चाहिए जो राष्ट्रीय झंडे की बेइज्जती करते हैं। देश में पाकिस्तान का झंडा फहराते हैं।

There should be a bill that punishes those who do not respect Vande Matram, those who insult the national flag... those who hoist the Pakistani flag, they should be punished: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Owaisi's demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani'. pic.twitter.com/UIEBRWxn5s — ANI (@ANI) 7 February 2018

Musalmaanon ko anivarya bana dena chahiye, ki agar tum iss desh ke nagrik toh yeh baat sweekar karo, jo DNA ke mutabik sach hai, ki tumhaare purvaj Hindu hain: Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP pic.twitter.com/X7JNKHA7ZO — ANI (@ANI) 7 February 2018

बीजेपी की तरफ से इस तीखी प्रतिक्रिया के बाद ओवैसी के समर्थन में भी लोग आए। मुस्लिम नेता उमर इलियासी ने कहा कि अगर कोई शख्स राष्ट्रहित के खिलाफ कुछ कहता है या फिर उसके बयान से देश की छवि को नुकसान पहुंच रहा है तो ऐसे मामलों के लिए सख्त कानून बनाने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह अच्छी बात है कि ऐसी पहल मुस्लिम समुदाय की तरफ से आई है। उमर इलियासी ने गाय का मुद्दा उठाते हुए कहा कि गाय को राष्ट्रीय पशु घोषित कर देना चाहिए, गाय का दूध फायदेमंद है। गाय के दूध से बना घी हमारे लिए दवा से कम नहीं है। मैं सरकार से अपील करता हूं कि गाय को राष्ट्रीय पशु घोषित कर दिया जाए।

It is a good initiative & coming from Muslim community it'll be in country's interest. Prophet has stated that cow meat bings disease, cow milk is beneficial & cow ghee is medicinal, hence in India's benefit I urge GoI to make cow the national animal: Umer Iliyasi, Muslim Cleric pic.twitter.com/T8BIfFR1Kf — ANI (@ANI) 7 February 2018



बीजेपी की तरफ से प्रतिक्रियाएं आने के बाद औवेसी ने कहा कि अब मैं क्या कह सकता हूं, उनका (बीजेपी सरकार) कार्यकाल पूरा होने वाला है। और चिराग बुझने से पहले भड़कता बहुत है।