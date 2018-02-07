ओवैसी के बयान पर चढ़ा सियासी पारा, शुरू हुआ बयानबाजी का दौर

अपना शहर चुनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 01:11 PM IST
AIMIM चीफ असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने मंगलवार को लोकसभा में भारतीय मुसलमानों का मुद्दा उठाया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि मुस्लिम को पाकिस्तानी कहे जाने पर जेल की सजा सुनिश्चित की जाए। इसके लिए कानून बनाया जाए। लोकसभा में उठाए गए इस मुद्दे पर सियासी बयानबाजी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। इस मुद्दे पर बीजेपी नेताओं की तरफ से जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रिया आई। 

ओवैसी की इस अपील पर विनय कटियार ने कहा कि मुसलमानों को देश में रहना ही नहीं चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तानी पुकारे जाने पर सजा दी जाने की बात है तो सजा उन लोगों पर भी होनी चाहिए जो राष्ट्रीय गीत वंदेमातरम का आदर नहीं करते हैं। सजा उन लोगों को भी मिलनी चाहिए जो राष्ट्रीय झंडे की बेइज्जती करते हैं। देश में पाकिस्तान का झंडा फहराते हैं। 
 

विनय कटियार के बाद मैदान में राज्यसभा सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी भी उतरे। मुसलमानों को अनिवार्य बना देना चाहिये, कि अगर तुम इस देश के नागरिक हो तो यह बात स्वीकार करो, जो DNA के मुताबिक सच है, कि तुम्हारे पूर्वज हिंदू हैं। 
 

 
बीजेपी की तरफ से इस तीखी प्रतिक्रिया के बाद ओवैसी के समर्थन में भी लोग आए। मुस्लिम नेता उमर इलियासी ने कहा कि अगर कोई शख्स राष्ट्रहित के खिलाफ कुछ कहता है या फिर उसके बयान से देश की छवि को नुकसान पहुंच रहा है तो ऐसे मामलों के लिए सख्त कानून बनाने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह अच्छी बात है कि ऐसी पहल मुस्लिम समुदाय की तरफ से आई है। उमर इलियासी ने गाय का मुद्दा उठाते हुए कहा कि गाय को राष्ट्रीय पशु घोषित कर देना चाहिए, गाय का दूध फायदेमंद है। गाय के दूध से बना घी हमारे लिए दवा से कम  नहीं है। मैं सरकार से अपील करता हूं कि गाय को राष्ट्रीय पशु घोषित कर दिया जाए। 
 

बीजेपी की तरफ से प्रतिक्रियाएं आने के बाद औवेसी ने कहा कि अब मैं क्या कह सकता हूं, उनका (बीजेपी सरकार) कार्यकाल पूरा होने वाला है। और चिराग बुझने से पहले भड़कता बहुत है। 
 
 

