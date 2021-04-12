बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Police busted illegal arms factory in West Bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल : पुलिस ने किया अवैध हथियार फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, परगना Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 12 Apr 2021 04:49 AM IST
आरोपी गिरफ्तार...
आरोपी गिरफ्तार... - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
परगना जिले के भाटपारा इलाके में रविवार रात पुलिस ने बडी कार्रवाई की। यहां पुलिस ने एक अवैध हथियार निर्माण इकाई का भंडाफोड़ किया और दो आग्नेयास्त्र बरामद किए। साथ ही कुछ लोगों को गिरफ्तार भी किया है।
india news national west bengal news illegal arms factory
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

