India News

पारसी नववर्ष पर पीएम मोदी ने दीं शुभकामनाएं, कहा- भारत समुदाय के योगदान का सम्मान करता है

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 16 Aug 2020 10:07 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को पारसी नववर्ष की शुभकामनाएं दीं और देश में समुदाय के ‘उत्कृष्ट’ योगदान की सराहना की। मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'नवरोज मुबारक! पारसी नववर्ष की शुभकामनाएं। भारत पारसी समुदाय के उत्कृष्ट योगदान का सम्मान करता है जिसने कई क्षेत्रों में अपनी छाप छोड़ी। कामना करते हैं कि आने वाला वर्ष हर किसी के जीवन में शांति और समृद्धि लेकर आए।'
भारत में पारसी एक छोटा अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय है लेकिन इस समुदाय से देश को विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में कई प्रख्यात शख्सियत मिली हैं।
 
 
narendra modi parsi community

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

