शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi visits National Cadet Corps rally in Delhi live updates, will also address cadets

एनसीसी कैडेट कॉर्प्स की रैली में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, थोड़ी देर में करेंगे संबोधित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 12:58 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी
नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी नेशनल कैडेट कॉर्प्स की रैली में पहुंच गए हैं। यह रैली नई दिल्ली में करियप्पा प्ले ग्राउंड में हो रही है। वह वहां फिलहाल कैडेट्स की परेड देख रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मेधावी एनसीसी कैडेटों को पुरस्कार भी देंगे।
विज्ञापन


हर साल गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर हजारों एनसीसी कैडेट्स कैंप के लिए नई दिल्ली आते हैं। पिछले साल प्रधानमंत्री ने एनसीसी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए प्राकृतिक आपदाओं के दौरान राहत और बचाव कार्यों और साथ ही स्वच्छ भारत अभियान जैसी पहल के प्रचार के लिए उनके प्रयासों की सराहना की थी।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी बोले- साल 2022 तक किसानों की आय करेंगे दोगुनी

28 जनवरी 2020

केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिन्नाराई विजयन
India News

CORONAVIRUS: केरल के सीएम का पीएम मोदी को पत्र, लिखा- वुहान में फंसे भारतीय लोगों को करें एयरलिफ्ट

28 जनवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागपुर मेट्रो की एक्वा लाइन का आज शुभारंभ करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी

28 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
ganga yatra 2020
Meerut

बिजनौर-बलिया में पांच दिवसीय गंगा यात्रा का शुभारंभ, मां गंगा के लिए पीएम की सोच सराहनीय: राज्यपाल

28 जनवरी 2020

सुनियाकोट में पूर्व में श्रमदान करते ग्रामीण और गांव व टैंक।
Nainital

गांव वालों के समन्वय को प्रधानमंत्री ने सराहा, मन की बात में किया जिक्र

28 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 और शाहीन बाग
India News

शाहीन बाग: देखते-देखते भाजपा ने बना दिया दिल्ली चुनाव का टर्निंग प्वाइंट

27 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
विज्ञापन
narendra modi national cadet corps
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

gaurav chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, मारना नहीं चाहते थे बदमाश, ये था मकसद

28 जनवरी 2020

pooja bhatt
Bollywood

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन को लेकर खुलकर सामने आईं पूजा भट्ट, बोलीं- 'CAA से मेरा घर बंट जाएगा'

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya Case
Delhi

Nirbhaya Case: मां-पत्नी व भतीजे को देख फूट-फूटकर रोया दोषी अक्षय, पति के रोने पर बीवी ने किया ये काम

28 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

18वें दिन भी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' का जलवा कायम, दीपिका की 'छपाक' जुटा पाई इतने लाख

28 जनवरी 2020

Shruti Haasan
Bollywood

माता-पिता की शादी से दो साल पहले हुआ था श्रुति हासन का जन्म, नशे की वजह से करियर को हुआ नुकसान

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

आयुष्मान को 'गे' के किरदार में देख कैसा था बेटे का रिएक्शन, जवाब सुन भर आईं मां की आंखें

28 जनवरी 2020

Adnan Sami
Bollywood

पद्मश्री विवाद में पिता का नाम आने पर भड़के अदनान सामी, बोले- 'उन्होंने अपने देश के लिए...'

28 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिर एक दूसरे के करीब आए सिद्धार्थ और शहनाज, आखिर कह दी दिल की बात

28 जनवरी 2020

कपिल मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

हां तो गलत क्या कहा था कि...आतंकी कैंप हैं शाहीनबाग में: भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा

28 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नॉमिनेशन टास्क में फुस्स हुए सिद्धार्थ सहित ये सदस्य, आसिम ने किया सबसे अच्छा प्रदर्शन

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

nirbhaya case
India News

निर्भया केसः दोषी मुकेश की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू

निर्भया मामले में मौत की सजा पाने वाले मुकेश कुमार सिंह की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट मंगलवार को सुनवाई करेगा। मुकेश ने दया याचिका खारिज होने को चुनौती दी है।

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रवोश वर्मा शाहीन बाग
India News

BJP MP प्रवेश वर्मा का शाहीन बाग पर बिगड़े बोल,'मोदी जी नहीं होंगे तो ये लोग घर में घुसकर मारेंगे'

28 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्र सरकार उल्फा-आई के साथ शांति वार्ता के लिए तैयार, बातचीत का न्योता भेजा

28 जनवरी 2020

राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल
India News

दिल्ली, मोहाली के बाद अब मध्यप्रदेश में मिले कोरोनावायरस के संदिग्ध मरीज, अस्पताल में भर्ती

28 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस
India News

कोरोनावायरस से चीन में 106 लोगों की मौत, जानें दुनियाभर में कहां कितने संक्रमित

28 जनवरी 2020

सबरीमाला मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर: सॉलिसिटर जनरल ने सीजेआई के सामने मामले को किया सूचीबद्ध

28 जनवरी 2020

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ बोले- क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा के लिए एक-दूसरे की संवेदनाओं को समझना आवश्यक

28 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजरात दंगों के आरोपियों को जमानत, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने समाज सेवा करने को कहा

28 जनवरी 2020

Bhopal Gas Tragedy
India News

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: 7,844 करोड़ के अतिरिक्त मुआवजे वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई टली

28 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस
India News

कोरोनावायरस को लेकर भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर अलर्ट जारी, हेल्थ कैंप लगाकर की जा रही है जांच

28 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

BJP MP प्रवेश वर्मा का शाहीन बाग पर बिगड़े बोल,'मोदी जी नहीं होंगे तो ये लोग घर में घुसकर मारेंगे'

पश्चिमी दिल्ली से भारतीय जनता पार्टी सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा ने कहा है कि अगर दिल्ली में सत्ता में आए तो एक घंटे में शाहीन बाग खाली करा लेंगे। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि सभी जानते हैं कि कौन लोग ये प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।

28 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:56

कोरोनावायरस से चीन में 106 लोगों की मौत, जानें दुनियाभर में कहां कितने संक्रमित

28 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 2:34

कोरोनावायरस को लेकर भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर अलर्ट जारी, हेल्थ कैंप लगाकर की जा रही है जांच

28 जनवरी 2020

अजित पवार 1:28

CAA-NRC पर महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार का बयान, कहा- महाराष्ट्र में इससे कोई दिक्कत नहीं

28 जनवरी 2020

Rashifal 3:03

जाने 28 जनवरी का दिन किन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

27 जनवरी 2020

Related

अजित पवार
India News

CAA-NRC पर महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार का बयान, कहा- महाराष्ट्र में इससे कोई दिक्कत नहीं

28 जनवरी 2020

ब्रजेश कुमार ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह: टली सुनवाई, बृजेश ठाकुर सहित 19 दोषियों को सुनाई जानी थी सजा

28 जनवरी 2020

वुहान में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों से मिलते चीन के प्रधानमंत्री ली क्विंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोनावायरस: वुहान में फंसे भारतीयों को वापस लाने के लिए एयर इंडिया का विमान तैयार

28 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

28 जनवरी 2020

रेखा शर्मा
India News

केरल सरकार 'लव जिहाद' के खिलाफ करे कार्रवाई: एनसीडब्ल्यू अध्यक्ष

28 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र : नागपुर में युवती से दुष्कर्म, निर्भया जैसी बर्बरता, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

28 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited