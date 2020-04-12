शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi radio programme Mann Ki Baat will broadcast on April 26

पीएम मोदी 26 अप्रैल को करेंगे 'मन की बात', देशवासियों से मांगे सुझाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 12 Apr 2020 02:51 PM IST
मन की बात
मन की बात - फोटो : BJP Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 26 अप्रैल को रेडियो कार्यक्रम 'मन की बात' से देश के लोगों से मुखातिब होंगे। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि इस महीने की मन की बात 26 तारीख को होगी। इसके लिए आपके क्या सुझाव हैं? अपना संदेश रिकॉर्ड करने के लिए 1800-11-7800 डायल करें या फिर MyGov और NaMo ऐप पर लिखें।
narendra modi mann ki baat radio programme

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

