Those who got the opportunity to rule the nation for years did not bother about our Defence sector. For them it was just a sector of deals and supporting their own friends : PM Shri @narendramodi #SouthIndiaForNaMo pic.twitter.com/D3Lph0QtQw— BJP (@BJP4India) February 10, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि उसने अपने शासनकाल में देश की सुरक्षा की अनदेखी की। मोदी ने आरोप लगाया कि रक्षा क्षेत्र में हुए कई घोटालों से कांग्रेस का नाम जुड़ा रहा है।
10 फरवरी 2019