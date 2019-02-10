शहर चुनें

PM narendra Modi in tamilnadu who rule the nation for years Defence sector is deal

तमिलनाडु में बोले पीएम मोदी- दशकों तक देश पर राज करने वालों के लिए केवल 'डील' रहा डिफेंस सेक्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 04:15 PM IST
Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को तमिलनाडु के तिरुप्पुर में रैली के दौरान कहा कि जिन लोगों ने दशकों तक देश में राज किया, उन्होंने सेना के बारे में नहीं सोचा। उनके लिए डिफेंस सेक्टर केवल डील की तरह रहा। डील के जरिए वे लोग अपने साझेदारों-दोस्तों को मजबूत करने में लगे रहे। 
उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार के बजट में ऐतिहासिक फैसले लिए गए हैं। श्रमयोगी जन धन योजना ऐसे लाखों-करोड़ों मजदूर भाइयों-बहनों के लिए रक्षा कवच की तरह है, जो फैक्ट्रियों, मिलों और छोटे औद्योगिक केंद्रों में काम कर रहे हैं। 

उन्होंने कहा कि त्रिचि एयरपोर्ट के नव निर्मित भवन बनने के बाद 3000 यात्री पिक आवर्स में भी सुविधा ले पा रहे हैं। कुछ महीने पहले ही इसका उद्घाटन हुआ था। मालूम हो कि इससे पहले पीएम मोदी आंध्रप्रदेश के गुंटूर में सभा को संबोधित किया था। 
 

pm modi rally live narendra modi live rally election narendra modi in andhra pradesh modi andhra pradesh visit karnataka modi news modi in chennai live lok sabha elections 2019 lok sabha election 2019 schedule lok sabha election 2019
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

