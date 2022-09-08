Queen Elizabeth Death: ब्रिटिश महारानी के निधन पर PM मोदी ने जताया शोक, बोले- उनकी दयालुता को नहीं भूलूंगा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ब्रिटेन की महारानी एलिजाबेथ द्वितीय के निधन पर शोक जताया है। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि उन्हें हमारे समय की दिग्गज के रूप में याद किया जाएगा। उन्होंने अपने देश और लोगों को प्रेरक नेतृत्व प्रदान किया। उन्होंने सार्वजनिक जीवन में गरिमा और शालीनता का परिचय दिया।
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022
I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.