प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने इजराइल-फलस्तीन वार्ता जल्द शुरू होने की जताई उम्मीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 Nov 2019 03:09 AM IST
पीएम मोदी और फलस्तीन के राष्ट्रपति(फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने फलस्तीन और इजराइल के बीच जल्द वार्ता शुरू होने की उम्मीद जताई है। उन्होंने फलस्तीन की जनता के साथ अंतरराष्ट्रीय एकजुटता दिवस के महत्वपूर्ण अवसर पर फलस्तीन के लिए भारत के मजबूत समर्थन को दोहराया।
उन्होंने कहा कि इजराइल से शांतिपूर्ण वार्ता के साथ-साथ फलस्तीन के लोगों की अपनी संप्रभुता, स्वतंत्र, व्यवहार्य और संयुक्त राज्य फलस्तीन की स्थापना के लिए मैं अपने समर्थन को दोहराता हूं।

उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अंतरराष्ट्रीय एकजुटता दिवस के महत्वपूर्ण अवसर पर  शांति वार्ता के द्वारा दोनो देशों के बीच जल्द वार्ता शुरू होने की उम्मीद करता हूं। उन्होंने फलस्तीन के लिए शांति और समृद्धि की भी कामना की । 
