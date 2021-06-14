इस्राइल: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नफ्ताली बेनेट को दीं शुभकामनाएं, पूर्व पीएम नेतन्याहू के लिए कही ये बात

Excellency Naftali Bennett, congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/qu37W8Ca6a— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021
As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2021
