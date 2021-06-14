बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
PM Narendra Modi congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett, conveys gratitude to Benjamin Netanyahu

इस्राइल: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नफ्ताली बेनेट को दीं शुभकामनाएं, पूर्व पीएम नेतन्याहू के लिए कही ये बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Mon, 14 Jun 2021 10:30 AM IST

सार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को स्पेशल फोर्स के कमांडो रहे बेनेट को इस्राइल का प्रधानमंत्री बनने पर शुभकामनाएं दीं हैं।
पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

इस्राइल में आखिरकार बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू दशक का अंत हो गया। दक्षिणपंथी यामिना (संयुक्त अधिकार) पार्टी के नेता नफ्ताली बेनेट ने रविवार को इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को स्पेशल फोर्स के कमांडो रहे बेनेट को इस्राइल का प्रधानमंत्री बनने पर शुभकामनाएं दीं हैं।
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नफ्ताली बेनेट को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए ट्वीट किया, ''नफ्ताली बेनेट को इस्राइल का प्रधानमंत्री बनने पर बधाई। मैं आपसे मिलने और हमारे दोनों देशों के बीच रणनीतिक साझेदारी को गहरा करने के लिए उत्सुक हूं।''

 
 पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू की विदाई पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा, ''भारत-इस्राइल  साझेदारी पर व्यक्तिगत ध्यान देने के लिए आपका आभार व्यक्त करता हूं।''



 

india news national pm modi
