Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi and PM of Canada Justin Trudeau exchange a telephonic correspondence for supply of COVID19 vaccines

कनाडा ने भारत से मांगी कोरोना वैक्सीन, पीएम ट्रूडो ने फोन पर की प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से बात

Gaurav Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 11:00 PM IST
जस्टिन ट्रूडो और पीएम मोदी
जस्टिन ट्रूडो और पीएम मोदी - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने बुधवार को फोन पर बात की। पीएम मोदी ने इसे लेकर एक ट्वीट किया। ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, 'मेरे मित्र जस्टिन ट्रूडो का फोन आने पर खुशी हुई। उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि कनाडा ने कोविड वैक्सीन की जितनी खुराकों की मांग की है उसकी सप्लाई पूरी तरह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए भारत सभी प्रयास करेगा। इसके साथ ही हमने जलवायु परिवर्तन और वैश्विक आर्थिक रिकवरी जैसे अन्य महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर बात की।'
india news national pm narendra modi justin trudeau india canada covid-19 vaccine

