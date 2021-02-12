14 फरवरी को केरल और तमिलनाडु का दौरा करेंगे पीएम मोदी, सेना को सौंपेंगे अर्जुन टैंक

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 14 फरवरी को देश के दो दक्षिणी राज्य तमिलनाडु और केरल का दौरा करेंगे। इस दौरान वह चेन्नई में कई प्रमुख परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास व उद्घाटन करेंगे।
PM Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 14th Feb. He'll inaugurate & lay the foundation stones for several key projects & hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army, in Chennai. He'll also lay foundation stone & dedicate various projects to the nation, at Kochi: PMO pic.twitter.com/EA8jJgWfu2— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021
