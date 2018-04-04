We are walking on the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. At the core of Dr. Ambedkar's ideals is peace and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/SOhWvQ4Eb5— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
When we announced that we'll file a review petition, then why did Congress & other opposition parties call for #BharatBandh? Opposition is responsible for 10 lives lost during the protest. BJP govt will neither remove reservation nor will let anyone end it: Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/UVwNnZruwZ— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
सोमवार को हजारों दलितों ने SC-ST एक्ट के विरोध में पूरे भारत में प्रदर्शन किया था। इस दौरान सभी प्रदर्शनकारी नीले रंग में लिपटे नजर आए थे।
4 अप्रैल 2018