बजट सत्र: पीएम मोदी बोले- यह दशक का पहला सत्र, देश को मजबूत नींव की जरूरत

PM Modi: We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both houses there are good debates on these issues. #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/VzLxr1rqFL— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
संसद के बजट सत्र का पहला चरण शुक्रवार से शुरू हो रहा है। जहां राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के अभिभाषण से सत्र की शुरुआत होगी।
31 जनवरी 2020