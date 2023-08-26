PM Modi: ग्रीस से सीधा बंगलूरू पहुंचेंगे पीएम मोदी, चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता के लिए वैज्ञानिकों को देंगे बधाई

दक्षिण अफ्रीका और ग्रीस की यात्रा के समापन के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सीधे बंगलूरू पहुंच रहे हैं। बंगलूरू पहुंचने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता के लिए इसरो वैज्ञानिकों को बधाई देंगे। बता दें, विक्रम लैंडर की लैंडिंग के वक्त पीएम मोदी ब्रिक्स शिखर सम्मेलन में शामिल होने के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका के दौरे पर थे।

#WATCH | Karnataka | Preparation underway at HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.



PM Modi will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.



लैंडिंग के दौरान वर्चुअली वैज्ञानिकों को दी थी बधाई

चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के बाद पीएम मोदी ने वर्चुअली इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों को बधाई दी थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि टीम चंद्रयान, इसरो और देश के सभी वैज्ञानिकों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई देता हूं, जिन्होंने इस घड़ी के वर्षों तक कड़ी मेहनत की। उत्साह-उमंग और आनंद के इस पल के लिए भारत के 140 करोड़ देशवासियों का सम्मान करता हूं। देश के वैज्ञानिकों के कारण भारत ने इतिहास रचा है। भारत आज चंद्रमा के उस दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर पहुंच गया, जहां दुनिया का कोई देश नहीं पहुंच सका है। इसरो के कारण अब चांद से जुड़े कई मिथक बदल जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा था कि अब कहावतें भी बदल जाएंगी। पहले बच्चे कहा करते थे- चंदा मामा दूर के लेकिन अब वह दिन भी आएगा, जब बच्चे कहेंगे- चंदा मामा बस एक टूर के।



चंद्रयान-2 की लैंडिंग के वक्त बंगलूरू गए थे पीएम

