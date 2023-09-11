G20: जी-20 की कामयाबी से लबरेज पीएम मोदी, क्या थी 'भारत मंडपम' में बरसाती पानी भरने के वायरल वीडियो की सच्चाई

'जी-20' शिखर सम्मेलन की कामयाबी के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को शाम साढ़े सात बजे अंतरराष्ट्रीय मीडिया केंद्र में पहुंचे। पीएम ने वहां पर मौजूद मीडिया कर्मियों, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का कामकाज देखने वालों और विभिन्न तरह की ड्यूटी पर कार्यरत कर्मचारियों का धन्यवाद किया। खास बात ये रही कि पीएम मोदी ने चलते-चलते ही सभी का आभार जताया। हालांकि तीन-चार मिनट के भीतर उन्होंने अंतरराष्ट्रीय मीडिया केंद्र का एक चक्कर पूरा किया। उसके बाद पीएम मोदी मीडिया केंद्र से बाहर निकल गए।

PM @narendramodi visits the International Media Centre where media fraternity from around the world gathers to cover the #G20Summit in New Delhi.#G20 #G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/4fkSiPKajk