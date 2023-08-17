VS Arunachalam: डीआरडीओ के पूर्व महानिदेशक के निधन पर पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात

Dr. V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well…

पीएम मोदी के अलावा विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने भी अरुणाचलम के निधन पर शोक जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि रक्षा मंत्री के पूर्व वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार डॉ. वीएस. अरुणाचलम के निधन के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ। वह रक्षा, प्रौद्योगिकी और परमाणु मामलों पर कई लोगों के गुरु थे।



कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने भी सोक जताते हुए कहा कि राजा रमन्ना के बाद अरुणाचलम ने 1982-92 के दौरान एक दशक तक डीआरडीओ का मार्गदर्शन किया और उसे आकार दिया।

इंजीनियरिंग विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी में अरुणाचलम को उनके योगदान के लिए शांति स्वरूप भटनागर पुरस्कार (1980), पद्म भूषण (1985) और पद्म विभूषण (1990) से सम्मानित किया गया था। वह 1982-92 तक रक्षा मंत्री के वैज्ञानिक सलाहकार भी थे।

