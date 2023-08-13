Har Ghar Tiranga: पीएम मोदी ने प्रोफाइल पिक्चर पर लगाई तिरंगे की तस्वीर, सभी से की यह अपील

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स की प्रोफाइल पिक्चर बदल कर राष्ट्र ध्वज 'तिरंगे' की तस्वीर लगा दी है। उन्होंने देश के लोगों से भी तिरंगा महोत्सव मनाने के लिए एक आंदोलन के रूप में ऐसा ही करने की अपील की है।

पीएम मोदी ने रविवार को हर घर तिरंगा अभियान का हिस्सा बनने की अपील की। कहा कि आइए हम अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट की प्रोफाइल बदलें और इस अनूठे प्रयास को समर्थन दें। जो हमारे प्यारे देश और हमारे बीच के बंधन को गहरा करेगा।

In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2023

गृहमंत्री ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

इसके अलावा, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने अहमदाबाद में 'हर घर तिरंगा' अभियान को हरी झंडी दिखाई। उन्होंने कहा कि आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान पीएम मोदी ने पूरे देश में देशभक्ति की भावना पैदा करने की कोशिश की। 15 अगस्त 2023 को 'आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव' का समापन होगा। शाह ने कहा कि आजादी के 75 साल से लेकर 100 साल तक हम भारत को हर क्षेत्र में महान बनाने के लिए जिएंगे।



क्या है हर घर तिरंगा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पिछले साल भारत की आजादी के 75 साल पूरे होने का जश्न मनाते हुए 'आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव' के अवसर पर 22 जुलाई को 'हर घर तिरंगा' अभियान शुरू किया था।

भारतीय ध्वज एकता का प्रतीक

वहीं, पीएम ने लोगों से इस साल 13 से 15 अगस्त तक 'हर घर तिरंगा' आंदोलन में हिस्सा लेने का आग्रह किया। साथ ही कहा कि भारतीय ध्वज स्वतंत्रता और राष्ट्रीय एकता की भावना का प्रतीक है। उन्होंने भारतीयों से 'हर घर तिरंगा' वेबसाइट https://harghartiranga.com पर अपनी तस्वीरें अपलोड करने का भी आग्रह किया।



'हर घर तिरंगा' बाइक रैली निकाली

बता दें, आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के तत्वावधान में 13 से 15 अगस्त तक पूरे देश में 'हर घर तिरंगा' मनाया जाएगा। इसमें लोगों को अपने-अपने घरों पर झंडे फहराने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। इस अभियान की व्यापक पहुंच सुनिश्चित करने और बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आज से सांसदों और मंत्रियों के साथ एक 'तिरंगा' बाइक रैली आयोजित की जा रही है। यह बाइक रैली इंडिया गेट सर्किल पर पहुंचेगी। इसके बाद रैली इंडिया गेट परिसर से होते हुए मेजर ध्यानचंद स्टेडियम में समाप्त होगी।

