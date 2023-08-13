Har Ghar Tiranga: पीएम मोदी ने प्रोफाइल पिक्चर पर लगाई तिरंगे की तस्वीर, सभी से की यह अपील

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स की प्रोफाइल पिक्चर बदल कर राष्ट्र ध्वज 'तिरंगे' की तस्वीर लगा दी है। उन्होंने देश के लोगों से भी तिरंगा महोत्सव मनाने के लिए एक आंदोलन के रूप में ऐसा ही करने की अपील की है।
पीएम मोदी ने रविवार को हर घर तिरंगा अभियान का हिस्सा बनने की अपील की। कहा कि आइए हम अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट की प्रोफाइल बदलें और इस अनूठे प्रयास को समर्थन दें। जो हमारे प्यारे देश और हमारे बीच के बंधन को गहरा करेगा।
In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us.
