G20 In India: PM मोदी ने की मॉरीशस के प्रधानमंत्री से द्विपक्षीय बैठक; बाइडन और शेख हसीना से भी मिलेंगे

भारत में जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मॉरीशस के प्रधानमंत्री प्रविंद कुमार जुगनाथ ने दिल्ली में द्विपक्षीय बैठक की।

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth hold a bilateral meeting, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/P59ttdu9mK