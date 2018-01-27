अपना शहर चुनें

भारत कैसे बनेगा शक्तिशाली? पीएम मोदी ने बताया ये है हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत 

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 09:19 PM IST
PM modi attends NCC NSS Volunteers and tableaux Artists meet
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को कहा कि लोकतंत्र में अलग-अलग विचार स्वाभाविक हैं, लेकिन एकता का प्रयास करना चाहिए। 

प्रधानमंत्री ने एनसीसी कैडेट, एनएसएस स्वयंसेवकों और झांकियों के कलाकारों से रूबरू होते हुए ये बात कही। उन्होंने इन सभी लोगों से कहा कि वे सामाजिक बदलाव का बीड़ा उठाएं और अंध विश्वास से मुकाबला करें। 

प्रधानमंत्री ने युवा प्रतिभागियों से कहा, भारत को शक्तिशाली और प्रगतिशील देश बनाने के लिए हमें इसकी सबसे बड़ी ताकत एकता पर काम करना होगा।

इन युवाओं के साथ तस्वीर खिंचवाने के बाद परंपरा को तोड़ते हुए प्रधानमंत्री इनके साथ रूबरू भी हुए और बच्चों को संबोधित किया।
 
प्रधानमंत्री ने युवाओं से कहा, हर समुदाय से कुछ कहावतें जुड़ी होती हैं, लेकिन युवाओं को उन पर सवाल उठाना चाहिए और उन्हें खत्म करना चाहिए। अंधविश्वास के खिलाफ लड़ाई भी घर से शुरू करनी चाहिए। मोदी ने आगे कहा, युवाओं को हर चीज की उम्मीद सरकार से नहीं करनी चाहिए। सामाजिक बदलाव का बीड़ा खुद उठाना चाहिए। 

उन्होंने युवाओं से महात्मा गांधी के सपने स्वच्छ भारत अभियान में हिस्सा लेने की अपील की। 

मोदी युवाओं से बोले कि वे नागरिक और सैन्य सम्मान पाने वाले लोगों के बारे में ज्यादा से ज्यादा जानने का प्रयास करें। खासकर उन लोगों के बारे में जिन्होंने देश के लिए अपना जीवन कुर्बान कर दिया। 
