Hindi News ›   India News ›   PM Modi asks Why Did Congress Sideline Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Call From Bengal

PM Modi: प्रधानमंत्री ने क्यों लिया बार-बार अधीर रंजन चौधरी का नाम, क्या बंगाल के सियासी समीकरण पर था निशाना?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शिवेंद्र तिवारी Updated Thu, 10 Aug 2023 08:02 PM IST
सार

PM Modi On Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: विपक्षी गठबंधन इंडिया पर कटाक्ष करते हुए, प्रधानमंत्री ने सवाल किया कि अविश्वास बहस में वक्ताओं की सूची में अधीर क्यों नहीं थे? क्या इसके पीछे बंगाल से फोन आया था? प्रधानमंत्री का निशाना पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से था। अधीर चिटफंड घोटाले और राज्य में राजनीतिक हिंसा जैसे मुद्दों पर तृणमूल सरकार के मुखर आलोचक रहे हैं।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और अधीर रंजन चौधरी - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

विस्तार
मणिपुर हिंसा को लेकर विपक्ष द्वारा केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ संसद में लाए गए अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जवाब दे रहे हैं। अपने संबोधन में पीएम ने विपक्ष के तमाम दलों पर जमकर निशाना साधा। इस दौरान पीएम ने लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी को पार्टी से दरकिनार किए जाने का आरोप लगाया। 



आइए जानते हैं आखिर पीएम मोदी ने अधीर रंजन चौधरी के बारे में क्या कहा है? आखिर पीएम ने कांग्रेस नेता के पार्टी द्वारा दरकिनार किए जाने की बात क्यों की? इसका बंगाल की राजनीति से भी जोड़ा जाना चाहिए?

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीएम मोदी ने अधीर रंजन चौधरी के बारे में क्या कहा है?
लोकसभा में अपने संबोधन के दौरान पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि सबसे बड़े विपक्षी दल के नेता का बोलने की सूची में नाम ही नहीं था। 1999 में वाजपेयी सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव आया। तब शरद पवार साहब ने नेतृत्व किया। 2003 में अटलजी की सरकार थी। सोनिया जी ने लीड ली, प्रस्ताव रखा। 2018 में खरगे जी थे, उन्होंने इसे आगे बढ़ाया, लेकिन इस बार अधीर बाबू का क्या हाल हो गया? उनकी पार्टी ने उन्हें बोलने का मौका नहीं दिया, ये तो कल अमित भाई ने बहुत जिम्मेदारी के साथ कहा कि अच्छा नहीं लग रहा है। आपकी उदारता थी कि समय समाप्त हो गया था, तब भी आपने उन्हें मौका दिया। लेकिन गुड़ का गोबर कैसे करना, इसमें ये माहिर हैं।

पीएम ने कहा- हम अधीर बाबू के प्रति अपनी पूरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं
प्रधानमंत्री ने आगे कहा कि पता नहीं, हो सकता है इंडिया से कोई फोन आया हो। कांग्रेस बार-बार उनका अपमान करती है। कभी चुनावों के नाम उन्हें अस्थाई रूप से उन्हें हटा देते हैं। हम अधीर बाबू के प्रति अपनी पूरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हैं। ...जरा जोर से हंस लीजिए।

इससे पहले, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने बड़ी बहस के लिए अधीर को वक्ता के रूप में सूचीबद्ध नहीं करने पर कांग्रेस पर कटाक्ष किया था। अपने भाषण के दौरान बार-बार की गई टिप्पणियों पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए, शाह ने कल कहा था कि अधीर की पार्टी ने उन्हें बोलने का मौका नहीं दिया और अध्यक्ष से उन्हें कुछ समय देने का आग्रह किया।
Followed