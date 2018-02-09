अपना शहर चुनें

2019 की चुनावी जंग जीतने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने चला दांव, बनाया मास्टर प्लान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 05:19 PM IST
PM Modi asked MPs to hold tiffin party ahead of 2019 lok sabha election
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में कैसे जीत मिलेगी भाजपा और कांग्रेस लगातार इस पर फोकस कर रही है। शुक्रवार को पार्टी की संसदीय दल की बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने निर्देश दिया है कि मिशन 2019 के लिए गुजरात की तर्ज पर भाजपा देश भर में टिफिन पार्टी का आयोजन करे। तीन देशों की विदेश यात्रा पर जाने से पहले हुई बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री ने ये निर्देश दिया।

बता दें कि गुजरात के साथ-साथ वाराणसी में भी मोदी टिफिन पार्टी का सफल दांव आजमा चुके हैं।

इससे पहले गुरुवार को सोनिया गांधी ने दिल्ली में कांग्रेस संसदीय दल (सीपीपी) की मीटिंग में 2019 चुनाव में भाजपा को हराने के लिए समान विचार वाले दलों के साथ गठबंधन पर विचार करने की बात कही थी।

दिल्ली में सीपीपी  मीटिंग में सोनिया ने कहा कि 'गुजरात विधानसभा और राजस्थान उपचुनाव में पार्टी ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। ऐसे में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष (राहुल गांधी) और समान विचार वाले दलों के साथ जुड़कर काम करने के लिए मैं भाजपा को 2019 में हराने के लिए तैयार हूं। जिससे भारत एक बार फिर लोकतांत्रिक, समावेशी, धर्मनिरपेक्ष, सहिष्णु और आर्थिक रूप से प्रगति के पथ पर वापस लौट आएगा।'
