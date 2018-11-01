शहर चुनें

भाजपा मुख्यालय पहुंचे पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह, तय होगी चुनावी रणनीति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 06:09 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह दिल्ली के भाजपा मुख्यालय पहुंचे हैं। जहां वह भाजपा की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति में हिस्सा लेंगे। माना जा रहा है कि यह दोनों नेता आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों को लेकर अपना एजेंडा तय करेंगे।  
बैठक में विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए बची हुई सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी की जा सकती है। इससे पहले 21 अक्टूबर को हुई बैठक में भाजपा ने छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए 77 सीटों, तेलंगाना की 38 सीटों और मिजोरम की 13 सीटों की घोषणा की थी।

बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली, बीजेपी महासचिव राम माधव और अन्य नेता मौजूद रहे। 

