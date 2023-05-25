जापान, पापुआ न्यू गिनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की यात्रा के समापन के बाद गुरुवार तड़के दिल्ली लौटे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का पालम हवाई अड्डे पर भव्य स्वागत हुआ। इसके बाद पीएम मोदी ने एयरपोर्ट के पास उनका स्वागत करने पहुंचे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा, आज यहां जो लोग उपस्थित हैं वो मोदी जी को प्यार करने वाले लोग नहीं हैं, ये मां भारती को प्यार करने वाले लोग हैं। ये हिंदुस्तान को प्यार करने वाले लोग हैं। हिंदुस्तान का नाम रोशन होता है तो 140 करोड़ देशवासियों का जज्बा नई ऊंचाइयों को छू लेता है।

#WATCH | The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/S5ebMs6CsT