हर तहसील में केंद्रीय विद्यालय खोलने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 11:55 AM IST
Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay
Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay
ख़बर सुनें
वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता अश्विनी उपाध्याय द्वारा अदालत में जनहित याचिका दायर कर मांग की है कि देश के प्रत्येक तहसील/ अनुमंडल में एक केंद्रीय विद्यालय की स्पाथना की जाए। उपाध्याय ने कहा है कि समाजवाद, एकता और राष्ट्र की अखंडता को लेकर एक पाठ्यपुस्तक लाई जाए, जिसे पहली से आठवीं कक्षा तक अध्ययन करना अनिवार्य किया जाए। 
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में भाजपा नेता अश्विनी उपाध्याय द्वारा जनहित याचिका दायर की गई। जिसमें उन्होंने मानव संसाधन और विकास मंत्रालय को निर्देश देने का आग्रह किया है कि देश भर में प्रत्येक उप-जिलों में कम से कम एक केंद्रीय विद्यालय की स्थापना की जाए। 

इस याचिका में मानव संसाधन मंत्रायल को यह भी निर्देश दिया है कि वह समाजवाद, धर्मनिरपेक्षता, एकता और राष्ट्र की अखंडता पर एक मानक पाठ्यपुस्तक प्रदान करे और पूरे भारत में पहली से आठवीं तक के सभी छात्रों के लिए इसका अध्ययन अनिवार्य करे। 
ashwini upadhyay bjp दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय
