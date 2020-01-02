शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PFI claimed TMC leader Taher khan will present in 5 january protest, MP denies of having knowledge

पीएफआई का दावा पांच जनवरी के प्रदर्शन में टीएमसी नेता होंगे शामिल, सांसद का इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुर्शिदाबाद Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 02:03 PM IST
टीएमसी सांसद अबु ताहेर खान (फाइल फोटो)
टीएमसी सांसद अबु ताहेर खान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश में हिंसक विरोध प्रदर्शन के बाद चर्चा में आए केरल के संगठन पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया ने पश्चिम बंगाल के मुर्शिदाबाद में पांच जनवरी को नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करने की बात कही है। संगठन के हसीबुल इस्लाम ने कहा, पहम मुर्शिदाबाद में पांच जनवरी को सीएए के खिलाफ प्रधर्शन करेंगे। इसमें तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के सांसद अबु ताहेर खान भी शामिल होंगे।
इस दावे को लेकर टीएमसी के सांसद खान का कहना है कि उन्हें इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे पीएफआई के दावे की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। यदि उन्होंने अपने पोस्टर में मेरे नाम का जिक्र किया है तो मैं इसे लेकर कुछ नहीं कर सकता हूं।'
tmc mp abu taher khan citizenship amendment act
Safalta

