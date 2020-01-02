पीएफआई का दावा पांच जनवरी के प्रदर्शन में टीएमसी नेता होंगे शामिल, सांसद का इनकार

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Murshidabad, Abu Taher Khan: I have no knowledge about this (PFI claimed he will attend their protest against CAA on 5th January). If they have mentioned my name in their poster, I can not do anything about it. https://t.co/fklqlCyJFH— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
गोवा कांग्रेस के चार नेताओं ने सीएए और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) पर पार्टी के रुख के विरोध में गुरुवार को पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया।
2 जनवरी 2020