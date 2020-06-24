यूपीए और चीनी सरकार के बीच 2008 में हुए समझौते के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर

A petition has been filed in SC by a lawyer, against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi&some other Congress leaders on "a MoU between the UPA govt&Chinese Govt in 2008". Petition seeks SC's order directing NIA to investigate the agreement under Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act,1967— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020
