Home ›   India News ›   Petition filed in Supreme Court against the MOU signed between China and UPA in 2008

यूपीए और चीनी सरकार के बीच 2008 में हुए समझौते के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 05:10 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media

2008 में यूपीए सरकार और चीनी सरकार के बीच हुए एक समझौते के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी और कुछ अन्य कांग्रेस नेताओं के खिलाफ एक वकील द्वारा याचिका दायर की गई है। याचिका में एससी से गैरकानूनी गतिविधि (रोकथाम) अधिनियम, 1967 के तहत समझौते की जांच एनआईए से करवाने की इजाजत मांगी गई है।
