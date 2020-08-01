शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Petition filed before SC by N Ram Arun Shourie Prashant Bhushan challenging Contempt of Courts Act

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में न्यायालय अवमानना अधिनियम को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका दायर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 01 Aug 2020 02:50 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
एन राम, अरुण शौरी और वकील प्रशांत भूषण ने शनिवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय के समक्ष एक याचिका दायर की है। याचिका में न्यायालय अवमानना अधिनियम, 1971 की धारा 2 (सी) (आई) की संवैधानिक वैधता को चुनौती दी गई है। याचिका में इसे भारत के संविधान के अनुच्छेद 19 और 14 के उल्लंघन बताया गया है।
supreme court contempt of court prashant bhushan constitutional validity

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

