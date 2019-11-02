छठ पूजा: भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए घाटों और नदियों पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5dbd9ac38ebc3e93b9525054","slug":"people-offered-prayers-and-performed-rituals-on-the-occasion-of-chhath-puja-in-india","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e: \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

छठ महापर्व के तीसरे दिन भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए घाटों, नदियों पर श्रद्धालुओं का रेला उमड़ पड़ा। देशभर में व्रती महिलाओं ने पानी में खड़े होकर डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया।



इस दौरान घाटों पर 'सैनुरा सलामत रखिहो ए छठी मइया, हर साल करब हम तुहरी वरतिया' जैसे गीतों से गूंज उठे। रविवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ छठ महापर्व संपन्न हो जाएगा।



झारखंड में छठ पूजा के अवसर पर साहिबगंज में गंगा घाट पर लोगों ने पूजा अर्चना की।











पश्चिम बंगाल में छठ पूजा के अवसर पर सिलीगुड़ी के गांधी मैदान में कृत्रिम छठ घाटों के आसपास मिट्टी के दीपक जलाए गए।









गोवा में छठ पूजा के अवसर पर लोगों ने मीरामार समुद्र तट पर प्रार्थना की।







पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने दिल्ली में कोंडली घाट पर पहुंचकर पूजा की।









Jharkhand: People offered prayers and performed rituals at the Ganga ghat in Sahibganj earlier today, on the occasion of #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/dsZ48bVUEg — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

West Bengal: Earthen lamps lit around artificial Chhath ghats at Gandhi Maidan in Siliguri, on the occasion of #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/g5FZwT9zep — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Goa: Devotees offer prayers at Miramar Beach, on the occasion of #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/kU0gjA20mZ — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

कोंडली घाट पर पहुंचे गौतम गंभीर

Delhi: Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir visited a ghat in Kondli area, on the occasion of #ChhathPuja, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HePfn8MJVb — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019





