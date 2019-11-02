शहर चुनें

People offered prayers and performed rituals on the occasion of Chhath Puja in India

छठ पूजा: भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए घाटों और नदियों पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 08:33 PM IST
छठ पूजा
छठ पूजा - फोटो : ANI
छठ महापर्व के तीसरे दिन भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए घाटों, नदियों पर श्रद्धालुओं का रेला उमड़ पड़ा। देशभर में व्रती महिलाओं ने पानी में खड़े होकर डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। 
इस दौरान घाटों पर 'सैनुरा सलामत रखिहो ए छठी मइया, हर साल करब हम तुहरी वरतिया' जैसे गीतों से गूंज उठे। रविवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ छठ महापर्व संपन्न हो जाएगा। 

झारखंड में छठ पूजा के अवसर पर साहिबगंज में गंगा घाट पर लोगों ने पूजा अर्चना की।
 




पश्चिम बंगाल में छठ पूजा के अवसर पर सिलीगुड़ी के गांधी मैदान में कृत्रिम छठ घाटों के आसपास मिट्टी के दीपक जलाए गए।
 



गोवा में छठ पूजा के अवसर पर लोगों ने मीरामार समुद्र तट पर प्रार्थना की।
 


 
कोंडली घाट पर पहुंचे गौतम गंभीर
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
chhath puja chhath puja 2019 chhath puja in india
